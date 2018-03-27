Indian Land residents made their decision on becoming a town. It wasn't close.

SHARE COPY LINK Nearly 90 percent of voters who cast ballots to decide whether to incorporate Indian Land voted "no" Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Lancaster County, S.C. residents who voted "no" said their decision came down to taxes and "governmental layering." Tracy Kimball

