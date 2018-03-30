Fort Mill Times

March 30, 2018 11:00 AM

This week in Fort Mill history: In 1978, land was cleared for town’s first Hardee’s

By Chip Heemsoth

Special to the Fort Mill Times

FORT MILL

1998

  • The organizers of Fort Mill’s Fest-I-Fun were excited to announce that the Fantastic Shakers, legendary beach music band, would play at Friday night’s street dance.
  • For the second consecutive year, Indian Land High School took first place honors in the Statewide Enviro-thon and won the state championship.
  • Indian Land principal and college football official, Jim “Jimbo” Howey, was called up to officiate with the National Football League Europe League.
  • April and Billy Huskey recently reopened Pets Unlimited on Main Street, Fort Mill. The business was closed in February by Melena Maggart, former owner.

1978

  • Land clearing began at the site of Fort Mill’s first Hardee’s restaurant. The construction site was the former home of Samuel L. Meacham.
  • Senator Strom Thurmond congratulated Miss Beverly Jones, junior at Fort Mill High School, for the fine work she did as page in his Washington office.
  • A” hot box” on a northbound Southern Railway freight train caused fires that burned more than sixty acres of Fort Mill Township land.
  • Recent movies in Rock Hill included “The Betsy “at the Cinema, “First Love” with Susan Dey at the Pix, “The Other Side of Midnight” at the Ft.-Roc, and “Saturday Night Fever” at the Mini Cinema.

1958

  • Work had begun on the remodeling, renovation and expansion of Fort Mil Elementary School.
  • Lavinia McCall was named Most Valuable Player for the Fort Mill High School girls’ basketball team. Butch Sain took home the award for the boys’ team.

1938

  • Playing at the Majestic was “Headin’ East” with Buck Jones, “The Hurricane” with Dorothy Lamour and “Nothing Sacred” with Carol Lombard and Fredric March.
  • For the first time in many years, Fort Mill High School would not field a baseball team. Due to construction at the school, the team did not have a field to play on.

1918

  • Elliott White Springs was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the American Aviation Expeditionary Forces in Europe.
  • Atman Adcock accepted a position with the Hutchinson Pharmacy.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.

Related content

Fort Mill Times

Comments

Videos

View more video

Fort Mill Times