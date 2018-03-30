This week in Fort Mill history: In 1978, land was cleared for town’s first Hardee’s

1998
- The organizers of Fort Mill’s Fest-I-Fun were excited to announce that the Fantastic Shakers, legendary beach music band, would play at Friday night’s street dance.
- For the second consecutive year, Indian Land High School took first place honors in the Statewide Enviro-thon and won the state championship.
- Indian Land principal and college football official, Jim “Jimbo” Howey, was called up to officiate with the National Football League Europe League.
- April and Billy Huskey recently reopened Pets Unlimited on Main Street, Fort Mill. The business was closed in February by Melena Maggart, former owner.
1978
- Land clearing began at the site of Fort Mill’s first Hardee’s restaurant. The construction site was the former home of Samuel L. Meacham.
- Senator Strom Thurmond congratulated Miss Beverly Jones, junior at Fort Mill High School, for the fine work she did as page in his Washington office.
- A” hot box” on a northbound Southern Railway freight train caused fires that burned more than sixty acres of Fort Mill Township land.
- Recent movies in Rock Hill included “The Betsy “at the Cinema, “First Love” with Susan Dey at the Pix, “The Other Side of Midnight” at the Ft.-Roc, and “Saturday Night Fever” at the Mini Cinema.
1958
- Work had begun on the remodeling, renovation and expansion of Fort Mil Elementary School.
- Lavinia McCall was named Most Valuable Player for the Fort Mill High School girls’ basketball team. Butch Sain took home the award for the boys’ team.
1938
- Playing at the Majestic was “Headin’ East” with Buck Jones, “The Hurricane” with Dorothy Lamour and “Nothing Sacred” with Carol Lombard and Fredric March.
- For the first time in many years, Fort Mill High School would not field a baseball team. Due to construction at the school, the team did not have a field to play on.
1918
- Elliott White Springs was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the American Aviation Expeditionary Forces in Europe.
- Atman Adcock accepted a position with the Hutchinson Pharmacy.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
