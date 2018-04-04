This week in Fort Mill history, in 1978: Search was on for missing Indian Land teen

1998
- Sen. Greg Gregory said that Indian Land Magistrate J. O. McCorkle would lose his job when his current term expired at the end of the month.
- Fort Mill’s former finance director had been paying back the $19, 926 she embezzled from the town but she was slightly behind schedule.
- Fort Mill native John Sanders, Jr., 83, of Charlotte, was nominated for the National Ageless Heroes Award by U. S. Senator Lauch Faircloth of North Carolina.
- The Lakers, coached by Billy and Peggy Powers, were recently crowned champions of the Rookie Girls Basketball League at the Leroy Springs Recreation Complex.
1978
- Law officers in Fort Mill and Lancaster County were searching for Kay Taylor, 14-year-old Indian Land girl. She had been missing for three weeks.
- Thom Nalley and Kay Phillips were first place winners in the Fort Mill Optimist Club’s Oratorical Contest.
- Betty Anglin Smith, 1964 Fort Mill High School graduate and water colorist living in Charleston, South Carolina, was featured in a Charleston area newspaper.
- The coming of PTL to Fort Mill Township aroused mixed emotions among local citizens.
1958
- Fifth District Congressman Robert W. Hemphill was prodding the Federal government into erecting Fort Mill’s long promised new post office.
- The Fort Mill High School junior class elected James Patterson to head the Blue and Gold yearbook as editor-in-chief. Tim Belk would be advertising manager.
1938
- The Fort Mill Fire Department was called to the Whiteville Park home of E. L. Case to extinguish a blaze in a second story bedroom.
- A number of Fort Mill boys went to a dance, got on the outside of too much liquor, and found themselves on the inside of the local jailhouse.
1918
- Confederate pensioners of the township were notified that the pension for 1918 was at the Savings Bank and ready for distribution.
- The Majestic Theatre presented Buffalo Bill (himself) in four acts of Western adventure.
