Tega Cay Lions host over 400 kids for Easter egg hunt

It couldn’t have been any more perfect of a spring day in Tega Cay for the annual Lions ClubEaster egg hunt and pancake breakfast. Approximately 400 children participated in the hunt for more than 4,000 candy-filled eggs. Next door at the firehouse, the last pancake was being flipped and the last sausage sizzled.
During the event, Lions Hope MacBride and Linn Martin conducted free vision screenings for children 6 months to 6 years old using the new Welsh Allyn Vision Screener. The Tega Cay Lions were able to purchase their second camera thanks to the generosity of the Tega Cay and Fort Mill community and a matching grant from Lions Club International Foundation.
