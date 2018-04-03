What’s going on? Here’s a list of fun things to do in the Fort Mill area

At the Library
Fort Mill Library
• Technology Tutoring: Register for one-on-one computer help with a technology tutor for a 45-minute session. Topics include PC basics, Internet basics, email basics, and Microsoft Office basics. April 4-16. Times vary. Call 803-547-4114 or stop by to register.
• Résumé Tutoring: Would you like some assistance with developing or editing your résumé? Register for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a tutor. April 5-12. Times vary. Call 803-547-4114 or stop by to register.
• Family Story Time: Story time for children 11 and under, accompanied by an adult. No registration required. April 7, 10-10:45 a.m.
• National Library Week Celebration: Drop in for refreshments, door prizes, crafts, coloring, and games. Check out our new chess/checkers tables as we celebrate National Library Week. For all ages. No registration required. April 9 4-6 p.m.
• Preschool Storytime: For 3-5 year olds and their caregivers. April 11. Times vary. Call 803-547-4114.
• Mo Willems Extravaganza: If you love The Pigeon, Elephant and Piggie and Knufflebunny, then don’t miss this program. For ages 6-8. April 12, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Register online or call 547-4114.
• Library Board Meeting: The monthly meeting of the Library Board is open to the public. April 12, 5-6 p.m.
• Reuse, Recycle, Relay: Enjoy playing games with household materials and making crafts out of recycled items. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 547-4114. April 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lake Wylie Library
• Lake Wylie Readers Book Club: Join in for thought-provoking discussions of interesting books. Call 803-831-7774 to register and reserve a copy of the book. April 7, 11 a.m.-noon.
• Herbs for a Healthy Life: Naturopathic doctor and master herbalist Wendy Creel of Blacksburg presents a series on the study of herbs. She will discuss two herbs per session. Register in person, online, or call 803-831-7774. April 10, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.,
• Preschool Storytime: For children ages 3-5 and caregivers. No registration required. April 11 and April 25, 10:30-11 a.m.
• Photography Club: Join fellow photography enthusiasts and instructor Joe Ciarlante to learn and discuss picture taking strategies in this monthly event. No registration required. April 11, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
• Sensory Story Time: Books, songs, movement, sensory experiences, and play time for all children, especially those with sensory integration challenges. Ages 11 and under, with an adult. Register online or call 803-831-7774. April 12, 4-5 p.m.
• Essential Oils 101: Join in for an evening of getting started with essential oils, or taking it to the next level. Fun learning about simple ways to integrate oils use in your everyday life. Register in person, online or call 803-831-7774. April 17, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
• Game Show Night: Are you a Game Show expert? Compete against other teams in a variety of formats. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 831-7774 to register, starting April 5. April 19, 6 - 7:30 p.m.
• Create & Slam Poetry Night: Celebrate National Poetry Month with us by creating poems and participating in a poetry slam. Best poem wins a prize. Supplies provided, just bring yourself. Ages 11-17. Register online or call 803-831-7774 starting April 9. April 23, 6- 7:30 p.m.
• Lego Boost Fun: Love to build with Legos but also want to try coding? Then this program is for you. Ages 7-11. Register online or call 803-831-7774, starting April 12. April 26, 6-7 p.m.
• Home Ownership 101: Are you thinking of buying a home but not sure where to begin? Come to this free class to learn about different loan types, first time home buyers programs, available down payment options and where to begin. Refreshments will be served. Register in person, online, or call 803-831-7774. April 28 11-12:30 p.m.
April 5
Live bluegrass
Allison Creek Bluegrass will host The Griggs at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m.; food service at 6:30 p.m. Details: AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
7 p.m.
Landmark conference
Join the Confederation of South Carolina Local Historical Societies in historic Fort Mill April 5-6 for the annual Landmark Conference, a relaxed, informative and fun time for history enthusiasts and professionals to network and learn about South Carolina history with a special focus on Fort Mill. Topics include Carolina Fish Camps, World War I Ace Elliott White Springs, Revolutionary War, Catawba Towns, and Scotch-Irish Influence on Country Music. Tours of the Anne Springs Close Greenway, Confederate Park, Historic Main Street, John M. White House, and Springfield Plantation will be featured. Register at csclhs.org.
April 6
First Friday
Carolina Yards, a program of Clemson Extension Service, is the topic for First Friday in the Garden program at Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. The Carolina Yards program helps homeowners create healthy, watershed-friendly landscapes. Free and open to the public.
11 a.m.
April 7
Dance party
Lake Wylie Shag Club invites everyone to their Pre-SOS Dance at the Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill with DJ, Steve Coley. Admission, $3 members; $7 guests. Dinner provided by the club. Menu: meatloaf, mashed potatoes and a vegetable.
7 p.m.
Visit the dog park
The Mary Warner Mack Dog Park is holding an open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Experience one of the best amenities in town and learn how you can become a member. There’s a big dog side (small dogs are welcome), small dog side (exclusive) and the off-leash trails that lead down to a lake where your four-legged friend is welcome to swim. The park is located on the Anne Springs Close Greenway, 148 Adventure Road, Fort Mill (just off Springfield Parkway, across from the Springfield community). Click here for more information.
April 9
Voter registration drive
Not registered to vote, but plan to? Come to the Fort Mill Library, where a group of volunteers will be giving out registration forms.
10 a.m.-noon
April 14
Trivia Night
Hosted by the Nation Ford Band. Raffles, desserts and more in the band room. $10 per Person or $80 per Team. For more, email nafotrivianight@gmail.com
7 p.m.
Mark the date/get tickets/register now
Fishing clinics
A free Family Fishing Clinic will be conducted at Grandparents' Park, in Sun City Carolina Lakes, the third Saturday, April-September. Times vary. Instructors are resident volunteers who are members of our Sport Fishing Club. Bait, rods and reels and tackle will be available to use free of charge. The clinic is designed to introduce the basics of fishing to the young and old. Learn how to tie fishing knots, rig rods, cast, fish and more. Register: SC DNR at 803-737-8843,aquaticed@dne.sc.gov, or dnr.sc.gov/aquaticed. Space is limited.
Croquet and Cocktails
NothingPink third annual fundraiser Croquet and Cocktails, 3 p.m. April 14 at the Tega Cay Golf Club. The eventincludes indoor and outdoor croquet tournaments, speakers, silent and live auctions, music, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres. NothingPink is a local nonprofit organization with a mission to make genetic testing for hereditary cancer more accessible through awareness, education, funding, and support. Details: facebook.com/events/1291460874288675/
Ongoing
Free tax preparation
Volunteers with AARP prepare state and federal tax returns at sites in Fort Mill, Lancaster and Clover. This is available for tax filers of all ages. The Fort Mill site is at Fort Mill Public Library located at 1818 Second Baxter Crossing, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. The service is also available from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on select Thursdays – Feb. 1 and 15, March 1, 15 and 29; and from noon to 5:30 p.m. on select Saturdays – Feb. 3, March 24 and April 7. For more information visit aarp.org or email fortmilltaxes@gmail.com.
▪ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program offers free tax-preparation assistance at the Leroy Springs Recreation Complex, 971 Tom Hall St., Fort Mill, and Clover Public Library, 107 Knox St., 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturdays, Feb. 10 and 17. Volunteers are IRS certified and trained by the SC and NC department of revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns.
For both the AARP and VITA programs, bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
Citizenship class
A citizenship class meets 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Flint Hill Baptist Church, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill. Free. 803-548-4611.
Work program
Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. May earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. 803-366-5302, 803-266-6869.
Shag and line dance lessons
Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina shag and line dance lessons Tuesdays at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Cost: $2 cover charge. lakewylieshagclub.com.
Preschool story time
For 3- to 5-year-olds and their caregivers, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Fort Mill Public Library, 1818 Second Baxter Crossing, Fort Mill. No registration required.
Citizens Academy
York County 101 Citizens Academy 2018, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. Designed to give residents an opportunity to learn more about county government and the services provided through daily operations. Each session will introduce a variety of topics about county departmental functions and operational procedures. Free. Registration is required and limited to 25 participants. To apply: yorkcountygov.com/departments/manager/CitizensAcademy; or visit York County Manager’s Office, 6 S. Congress St., York.
