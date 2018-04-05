Want to be an ambassador for Fort Mill? Braving the spotlight is the first step.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a Strawberry Queen, you have until Monday to get a chance at making that dream a reality.
The deadline to enter the 2018 South Carolina Strawberry Festival Pageant is fast approaching. Applications will be accepted through Monday, April 9. Pageant information and applications are available at www.scstrawberryfestival.com. Strawberry Queens serve as ambassadors for the town of Fort Mill at the festival and at many other town and regional events throughout the year.
The 9th annual pageant will take place April 28 at 7 p.m. This year, for the first time, it will be held at Fort Mill High School.
“This is an amazing opportunity for all ladies to be able to promote some amazing charities and causes they support,” said Strawberry Pageant Director Beth Vanderwalker.
“We will have an amazing prize package, but most importantly this is an incredible opportunity to meet new friends and improve interviewing, speaking and networking skills.”
Contestants will compete in one of three categories – Teen (ages 14-18) Miss (ages 19-30) and Ms. (women who are over the age of 21 and married, divorced or single with children.) Participants are judged on their performance in interview, fun fashion wear and evening gown competitions.
The lucky ladies taking home the Teen and Miss crowns will also qualify to compete at the state level for the titles of Miss South Carolina Teen USA and Miss South Carolina USA.
Miss SC Strawberry Queen 2017 Daisy Burroughs said she has grown personally and professionally during the past year as a reigning queen.
“I’m excited for the next wave of contestants because it’s going to be an adventure for them too,” Burroughs said. “I want (the pageant) to continue to grow and continue to let those kinds of adventures grow.”
Burroughs encourages any woman considering applying for the pageant to go for it.
“It’s one of those experiences that you won’t forget,” she said. “What do you have to lose? This life is too short — have all the experiences that you can.”
For more information, go to www.scstrawberryfestival.com or visit South Carolina Strawberry Festival Pageant on Facebook.
Kelly Lessard: kellyrlessard@gmail.com
