What do some Van Wyck residents want? 'A small town and a place to buy milk'

Now that Van Wyck, South Carolina is an official town, what do residents want to see happen next? Not much, according to the ones we talked to. To them, a small town that manages growth and a place to buy milk will do just fine, they say. Stephanie Jadrnicek

