This week in history: In 1998, Carol Dixon named Land Trust director

1998
- Rusty Adkins, former Fort Mill High School and Clemson University baseball star, was named to the inaugural class of the York County Sports Hall of Fame.
- Carol Dixon of Fort Mill was named executive director for the Nation Ford Land Trust.
- Democrat Eldridge Emory won the State House District 45 seat by 375 votes although Indian Land voters preferred Republican Charles Bundy.
- The Fort Mill National Guard Armory’s senior enlisted officer, Tommy Culp, was recently promoted to First Sergeant. The Vietnam veteran had been with the Fort Mill unit for 25 years.
1978
- Unknown persons committed acts of highly destructive vandalism at the Steele Street Park and swimming pool.
- Bob Denver, Gilligan on ‘Gilligan’s Island”, was appearing in the Pineville Dinner Theatre’s presentation of “The Button.”
- Four people, including two from Fort Mill, were injured in a head on collision on Tom Hall Street.
- Winthrop College President, Charles B. Vail, welcomed Jane Elizabeth Smith of Fort Mill into the Winthrop Chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta.
1958
- A spinal meningitis threat had Fort Mill parents worried. A fifth grader, Billie Ruth Wilson, died from the disease and Gladys Steele, also in the fifth grade, was in a Rock Hill hospital.
- Carroll Kidd threw a four-hitter and went 4 for 4 at the plate with five RBI’s in leading Fort Mill to a 13-2 win over Great Falls.
1938
Members of the Fort Mill Methodist Charge (St. John’s, Philadelphia and Pleasant Hill), seemed to be against the proposed merger of the Southern Methodist Church and the Northern Methodist Church.
Mc Whirter’s Grocery had a 15¢ sale including fresh green beans, 3 pounds, 15 cents; squash, 3 pounds, 15 cents; tomatoes, 2 pounds, 15 cents; and pork and beans, 2 cans for 15 cents.
1918
- York County’s handsome new concrete and steel bridge over the Catawba River was thrown open to public use saving five miles between Fort Mill and Rock Hill.
- Officer R. L. Broom retired from the Fort Mill Police Department as a result of city council voting to reduce the department by one officer.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
