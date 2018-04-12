Fort Mill group plans to deliver pizzas to the hungry, and needs your help

A Fort Mill group is putting pizza on the menu for the hungry, and needs the community’s help.
Moms Making Moves is coordinating a community-wide effort to deliver pizzas April 21 to low-income and at-risk residents in the greater Charlotte area.
“State that you’d like to donate to Moms Fighting Hunger. Each pizza costs approximately $5, but you can donate any amount,” Moms Making Moves chief operations officer DeShara Gadson said.
Pizzas ordered through Papa Johns must be ordered by 11 p.m. Sunday. However, pies may be purchased from any local pizza restaurant as long as deliveries are dropped off at Leroy Springs Recreation Complex at 971 Tom Hall St. in Fort Mill by 11 a.m. April 21. Gadson recommends placing orders by April 20.
Every month, Moms Making Moves members prepare and deliver hundreds of meals to the hungry in Charlotte and outlying areas.
“We thought in our day-to-day lives we do not cook every single night so maybe we should mix it up a bit and do the classic take-out – pizza,” Gadson said. “The process for donating is much more simple than in the past and requires little time commitment so even the busiest person can still participate.”
Anyone interested in donating a piza can call 803-548-7272 or drop by the Fort Mill location at 506 Mercantile Place, Suite 106.
To make a direct donation to the nonprofit Moms Making Moves, visit paypal.me/momsmakingmoves. For more information, email Info@MomsMakingMoves.org.
