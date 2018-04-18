This week in Fort Mill history, in 1918: Charlie Chaplin comes to town by train

1998
- Fort Mill Town Council decided to expand Unity Cemetery on Tom Hall Street by 100 burial plots.
- Hundreds of Fort Mill children got a new home away from home when the Fort Mill Head Start program and Boys and Girls Club moved to Avery Lake.
- Fort Mill Middle School academic teams earned four plaques for first place performances at the Old English Winthrop Academic Festival.
- Gold Hill Automotive, a full-service automobile repair service, opened on Gold Hill Road. Rich Fekete was owner.
1978
- Thom Nalley, Fort Mill, won first place at the Zone 3 Optimist Oratorical contest.
- Mrs. Pat Laughridge of Fort Mill received an award for being an Outstanding Brownie Scout Leader in the eight county Hornet’s Nest Girl Scout Council.
- Fort Mill High School’s baseball team defeated Central of Pageland 5-4 to improve their conference record to 3-0.
1958
- John Dixon, son of Ernest Dixon of the Paradise Community, won the All-Navy Boxing Tournament Championship in the 132-pound class.
- Natural gas was expected to be turned on in Fort Mill within the week. Town officials and citizens were highly upset with the condition of streets and driveways after installation.
1938
- The Fort Mill baseball team defeated the Coca-Cola team of Charlotte 5-3. Massey and Archie led the local nine.
- The score or more cottages built recently on Highway 21 by Springs Mills were connected to the city water system. The cottages were equipped with electric lights and sewer facilities.
1918
- Charlie Chaplin passed through Fort Mill on his tour in the interest of the third Liberty Bond issue. Chaplin made a short speech at the railway station.
- R. L Broom, former Fort Mill policeman, left for Columbia to accept a position as a guard at the State Penitentiary.
