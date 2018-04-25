This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998: Mill Run renamed Walter Elisha Park

1998
- Jeremy Kiser, 18-year-old Fort Mill High School senior, received the State Youth of the Year Award from the Boys and Girls Club. Kiser was the first York County club member to receive the award.
- Springs Industries renamed the downtown walking trail from Mill Run to Walter Elisha Park.
- Region 3-AAA, the athletic region that Fort Mill High School was a member of, was reshuffled due to realignment. Broome High School was dropped and A.C. Flora, W. J. Keenan and Fairfield Central High Schools were added.
- Crandall Close Bowles, president and CEO of Springs Industries, added chairman to her title and duties.
1978
- Steven R. McCrae was awarded the Fort Mill Man of the Year plaque at the annual Fort Mill Chamber of Commerce banquet.
- Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets and Indian Land’s Warriors were both 5-0 in their respective baseball regions.
- Announcement was made that Springs Mills was discontinuing its knit operations, which would cause the closing of plants in Mullins, South Carolina and Monroe, N.C.
- Miss Beverly Humphries Honeycutt, of Gaffney, was called by Fort Mill’s First Baptist Church to the position of Minister of Education.
1958
- Jack McElhaney won first place in the boys' division of the District Declamation and Oral Interpretation contest. Linda Fields finished second in the girls' division.
- Recent movies at the Center included “The Long Hot Summer” with Paul Newman, "Darby’s Rangers” with James Garner, “Tall Stranger” with Joel McCrea and Virginia Mayo, and “Eighteen and Anxious."
1938
- The Fort Mill School Board elected J. M. Lemmond, 35, of Jonesville, Union County as superintendent of the local schools for the 1938-1939 school year.
- J. B. Mills, Jr., and L. F. Mills sold this week to Lewis McKibben and Jimmie Dunlap, the grocery and meat market connected to their hardware store.
1918
- Among the Fort Mill soldier boys from Camp Sevier, visiting in Fort Mill this week, were Tom Hall, Charlie Bennett, Frederick Nims and Herbert Harris.
- York County bought $2,068.75 worth of thrift stamps raising the total of the County up to $21,987.50.
