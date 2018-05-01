Street rods, classics and hot rods coming to Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival

Fueled with things that zoom, car enthusiasts can inspect a large display of pre-1988 street rods, classics and hot rods at the S.C. Strawberry Festival Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 4.
The Dixieland Cruisers car club, who organized the show, expect about 150 cars and trucks. Proceeds from the $20 entry fee will be split between the Children’s Attention Home and Worthy Boys and Girls Camp.
“It’s one of the most participated shows in the area,” said Wayne Felder, a past president of the Dixieland Cruisers who helps organize the show. “It’s high quality as far as the cars that show up.”
The past two years there have been 155 cars, according to Felder, and owners have been thrilled by the constant foot traffic through the car show.
“I think it’s awesome,” Felder said. “More people get to see your car than you can imagine.”
Entries are accepted the day of the festival, with awards going to the Top 30, Best Car, Best Truck and Queen’s Choice.
Felder is considering entering two of his own cars, a 1972 Chevy Chevelle and 1964 Ford Falcon, and looks forward to walking through the rows and rows of cars and talking to owners.
Longtime car show enthusiast Chris Jordan plans to show off his recently purchased 1955 blue and white Chevrolet Bel Air.
Jordan has a thing for cars. The real estate agent from Indian Land drives a red 2003 Volkswagen Beetle and is in the process of restoring a 1966 Beetle.
Jordan enjoys attending car shows in the region. The Strawberry Festival will be the first time he exhibits as the title holder of a car he’s dreamed of owning.
“It was a childhood thing,” Jordan said of the Bel Air. “A neighbor had one. I can remember running to the edge of the street, waving and watching him drive by everyday.”
Jordan likes the simplicity of the older model cars, especially those manufactured in the 1950s, and talking to their owners, many times at length, about their mutual love of cars.
“You meet a lot of new friends and faces and come into contact with the right people for a new part,” he said.
Jordan said it’s interesting to him what cars will show up and who has completed their project.
“Cars are an extension of your personality,” he said. “They really reflect your background, your childhood, where you came from.”
For at least the last four years, Jordan's attended the car show at the S.C. Strawberry Festival. “It goes further and further up the street every year,” he said.
Jordan's daughters, Julia and Emma, enjoy the festival for the funnel cake, rides, pig races and live music.
“It’s clean family fun,” he said.
