Keith Ashby of Weddington, N.C. competes in a hot wing eating contest at the 2017 Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill. Ashby won first place.
Car show, fireworks, eating contests among events at Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival

By Julie Graham

Special to the Fort Mill Times

May 01, 2018 03:19 PM

FORT MILL

The S.C. Strawberry Festival is April 30 to May 5 at 345 N. White Street in Fort Mill.

Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, May 1

S.C. Strawberry Festival Golf Tournament

8 a.m. breakfast with 9:30 a.m. shotgun start

Springfield Golf Course - 639 Hambley House Ln in Fort Mill

Four-person captain’s choice golf tournament.

Wednesday, May 2

Strawberries & a Movie

7 p.m.

Field Trial Barn - 835 Springfield Pkwy in Fort Mill

Pick-your-Own Strawberries and “How to Train your Dragon” shown at sundown

$5 Parking

Friday, May 4

5 to 9:30 p.m.: Amusements

5 to 11 p.m.: Strawberry Jam concerts; arts and crafts booths; Healthy Heart Bash

6 and 8 p.m.: Wrestling for a Reason

Walter Elisha Park - 345 N White St. in Fort Mill

$5 Parking

Saturday, May 5

8 to 11 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast at Nation Ford High School

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car Show at Walter Elisha Park

10 a.m. to close: Strawberry Jam concerts; arts and crafts booths; Heart Healthy Bash

10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Amusements

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Butterfly exhibit

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Pig races

Noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Wrestling for a Reason

1 to 2 p.m.: Ice Cream Eating Contest

2 to 3 p.m.: Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest

3 to 4 p.m.: Hottest Wing Eating Contest

10 p.m.: Fireworks

