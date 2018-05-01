Car show, fireworks, eating contests among events at Fort Mill's Strawberry Festival

The S.C. Strawberry Festival is April 30 to May 5 at 345 N. White Street in Fort Mill.
Schedule of Events:
Tuesday, May 1
S.C. Strawberry Festival Golf Tournament
8 a.m. breakfast with 9:30 a.m. shotgun start
Springfield Golf Course - 639 Hambley House Ln in Fort Mill
Four-person captain’s choice golf tournament.
Wednesday, May 2
Strawberries & a Movie
7 p.m.
Field Trial Barn - 835 Springfield Pkwy in Fort Mill
Pick-your-Own Strawberries and “How to Train your Dragon” shown at sundown
$5 Parking
Friday, May 4
5 to 9:30 p.m.: Amusements
5 to 11 p.m.: Strawberry Jam concerts; arts and crafts booths; Healthy Heart Bash
6 and 8 p.m.: Wrestling for a Reason
Walter Elisha Park - 345 N White St. in Fort Mill
$5 Parking
Saturday, May 5
8 to 11 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast at Nation Ford High School
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Car Show at Walter Elisha Park
10 a.m. to close: Strawberry Jam concerts; arts and crafts booths; Heart Healthy Bash
10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Amusements
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Butterfly exhibit
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Pig races
Noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Wrestling for a Reason
1 to 2 p.m.: Ice Cream Eating Contest
2 to 3 p.m.: Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest
3 to 4 p.m.: Hottest Wing Eating Contest
10 p.m.: Fireworks
