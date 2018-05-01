I want to go to Fort Mill's SC Strawberry Festival, but what's the parking situation?

If you're new to the S.C. Strawberry Festival, be aware that parking downtown close to Walter Elisha Park, where there are road closures, is not your best bet. With that in mind, a convenient park and ride system has been set up:
Festival Parking
There are nine designated parking lots for this weekend's events, with free shuttle service* and handicapped parking available at some locations.
Make sure to bring $5 in cash each day for parking at the designated locations:
- Fort Mill High School - access via Munn Road
- Nation Ford High School - access via A.O. Jones Boulevard
- Veterans parking lot – access North White Street
- First Baptist Church - access from Confederate Street
- St. John's Methodist Church - access from Tom Hall Street
- Pasture lot (North White Street)
- Fort Mill Church of God - access from Academy Street and Confederate Street
- First Baptist Church – access Monroe White Street from Tom Hall Street
- Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene - access from Harris Street (two-block walk)
Handicapped parking is available at the Fort Mill High, St. John's Methodist and Fort Mill Church of God lots.
Free shuttles pick up from the Fort Mill High, Nation Ford High, First Baptist and St. John's Methodist lots. The shuttles will operate 4:30 to 11 p.m. May 5, and 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 6.
Source: Town of Fort Mill
*Tipping shuttle drivers is not required or expected, but they sure do appreciate it!
