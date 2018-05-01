This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998: Fest-i-Fun attracts 13,000 to downtown area

1998
- J. Spratt White, 56, was chosen by the Fort Mill Area Chamber of Commerce as its 1997 Citizen of the Year.
- Clear Springs Development Company’s plans for Fort Mill would bring almost $6 billion to the local economy over the next 20 years.
- Fort Mill’s 16th annual Fest-i-Fun attracted about 13,000 people to downtown Fort Mill. “The Big E” highlighted Saturday night’s festivities.
- The Town of Fort Mill planned to spend $47,900 renovating the Harris Street and Steele Street parks.
1978
- It was possible, even probable, that vandals may have put the Steele Street neighborhood park and pool out of business permanently.
- The Fort Mill band was the only 2-A band to receive a superior rating at the South Carolina Band Directors Association State Concert Festival.
- Guynn Ann Hozey of Fort Mill was a member of the first ever cheerleading squad in Winthrop College history.
- Fort Mill police were investigating egg-throwing incidents on Banks, Confederate and Pine Streets and the Sharonview residential section.
1958
- Revival services were held at Sutton Road Baptist Mission with the Rev. Cooper Patrick as speaker and Fort Mill High School senior Jack McElhaney as song leader.
- A place kicking contest was held at Central School. Larry Brown won with 25 straight goals. Johnny Phillips was second with 20 straight.
1938
- Among teachers elected for the 1938-39 school year were R. F. Palmer, L.E. Carothers, Miss Mary Garrison, Miss Kathleen Armstrong, Miss Agnes Link, Miss Martha Hatchett and Miss Mary Jo Drakeford.
- For the first time in its long history, a Fort Mill citizen, Col. T. B. Spratt, would for offer State office. Spratt would run for state treasurer.
1918
- The Potts Supply Company offered a reward of $25 for evidence sufficient to convict the party who stole a 60-pound case of Swift’s Jewel lard.
- The J. B. Mills Co. purchased the stock and goods of the Carolina Bargain House formerly owned and operated by Mr. B. M. Lee.
