Don't fear the Reaper? Enter the SC Strawberry Festival's hot wing eating contest

No matter if sweet or savory is your preference, the S.C. Strawberry Festival has an eating contest to take on any palette on Saturday.
The ice cream eating contest begins at 1 p.m., the race consuming strawberry shortcake is at 2 p.m., and the grand finale of eating contests is hot wings at 3 p.m.
Registration for all contests are from 10 a.m. to noon at the Family Trust tent, though participants are chosen on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sign-ups and participation are free, and waivers are required to be signed. For minors, parents or guardians need to sign.
Ice Cream
Geared to children, the ice cream eating contest has six age divisions – 6 and 7, 8 and 9, 10 and 11, 12 to 14, 15 to 17, and 18 and up. The event is sponsored by Bruster’s Ice Cream.
Strawberry Shortcake
Another sweet event for kids is the Strawberry shortcake eating contest. The divisions are broken down the same way as the ice cream eating contest. Springs Farm and the Peach Stand sponsor the event.
Hot Wings
Open to adults only, the hot wing eating contest is sponsored by Fort Mill-based Puckerbutt Pepper Co. and Wing King Café of Fort Mill. Sure to be a fiery contest, Puckerbutt is home of the world’s hottest pepper, Smokin’ Ed’s Carolina Reaper. The Fort Mill shop bottles its own signature hot sauces from local peppers.
Want to go?
- Registration 10 a.m. to noon
- Family Trust family tent
- Ice Cream Eating Contest: 1 p.m.
- Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest: 2 p.m.
- Wing Eating Contest: 3 p.m
