Get ready to jam at Fort Mill’s SC Strawberry Festival

At a festival centered on fruit, it’s called the Strawberry Jam Stage, and the weekend lineup, in fact, packs in a whole lot of musical talent.
All concerts are free and open to the public.
Uptown Funk, Saturday’s headliner, is expected to deliver a high-energy performance with the funk and R&B sounds of a Bruno Mars tribute band.
The band plays a full-range of top hits with the sound, look and style of the Grammy-winning, 32-year-old singer and songwriter known for catchy hits such as “Nothin’ on You,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Uptown Funk” and “That’s What I Like.”
“It’s going to be a really fun time,” said Evan Saucedo, lead singer of Uptown Funk, who promises an unforgettable night of singing, rapping and dancing. “This is a show you don’t want to miss. We are the next best thing to seeing Bruno Mars himself in concert.”
Charlotte-based Kids in America is slated to headline Friday night. The six-piece band pays tribute to the totally awesome 1980s, performing new wave, pop ballads and rock with high energy and teased hair.
“We’re totally pumped for this show,” said Mike Graci, drummer, band leader and originator of Kids in America. “We enjoy bringing people back in time. We love watching the excitement on their faces as they sing and dance along to classic 80s songs.”
Graci equates the experience to a time capsule, giving the audience a full experience from start to finish. The playlist includes “99 Red Balloons,” “Don’t You Want Me,” “The Safety Dance,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”
Performing before Kids in America is The Tonez, an eight-piece band dedicated to keeping the crowd dancing with their mix of oldies, Motown, rock, country, and in true Carolina style, beach music. The Salisbury, N.C.-based Tonez are known for its mighty horn section and features seven vocalists.
On Saturday, the Carolina Rhythm Band of Fort Mill will perform classic oldies at 12:30 p.m. Members include David Giles, Laura Thompson, Donnie Plyler, Steve Busbin, Casey Brancato and Len Rogers.
A veterans’ tribute by country singer Rockie Lynne will follow. All active military and veterans will be invited on stage. Lynne, an ambassador for the USO, was in the U.S. Army and has since championed for his fellow veterans through his music and concerts.
To kickoff Saturday night, the Carolina Soul Band will perform beach music, Motown, R&B and classic soul music at 5 p.m. Next is the band Pushh, with the original members reuniting for the first time since 2011. The Charlotte-based band plays the party hits of yesterday and today.
Fireworks will close the festival at 10 p.m.
The full line-up on the Strawberry Jam stage includes:
Friday, May 4
- 5 to 6 p.m.: Sonic Reward
- Opening Ceremony: National Anthem
- 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: The Extraordinaires
- 8 to 9 p.m.: The Tonez
- 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Kids in America
Saturday, May 5
- 10 to 11 a.m.: Sugar Creek Elementary Chorus, Jill Fuller; Orchard Park Elementary Chorus, Kristi Cutler; and Riverview Elementary Choraleers and Rocket Recorders, Billy Foxx
- 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Fort Mill Church of God
- 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.: Carolina Rhythm Band
- 2 to 3:15 p.m.: Rockie Lynn, a veteran’s tribute
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Cloud 9
- 5 to 6:15 p.m.: Carolina Soul Band
- 6:45 to 8 p.m.: Pushh
- 8:30 to 10 p.m.: Uptown Funk, Bruno Mars tribute band
- 10 p.m.: Fireworks
Comments