Fort Mill’s 2018 Strawberry Pageant Queens crowned

Under the direction of Beth Vanderwalker, the Strawberry Festival Pageant was held April 28 at Fort Mill High School. Twenty-four contestant were judged on their performance in the interview, fun fashion and evening gown categories. There are three divisions: Teen ages 14 to 18, Miss ages 19 to 30, and Ms. for women who are over the age of 21.
This year’s winners are: The 2018 South Carolina Strawberry Queens are: Teen, Georgia Devaney; Miss, Liza Walker; and Ms., Danielle Lennon.
“It’s really the first big event of the Strawberry Festival,” said Beth Vanderwalker, Strawberry Pageant director. “It’s a great time to get everyone to cheer on the girls and get in the mood for the Strawberry Festival.”
Those who are crowned Strawberry Queens serve as ambassadors for the town of Fort Mill at the festival (main days are May 4-5 in Walter Elisha Park in downtown Fort Mill) and at many other town and regional events throughout the year.
Devaney and Walker also qualify to compete at the state level for the titles of Miss South Carolina Teen USA and Miss South Carolina USA.
