It was a Blue and Gold wave. Record number of Fort Mill student-athletes commit

A record signing for Fort Mill High athletes was held with 20 seniors committing to play college sports.
The 20 seniors culminated in a school year where Fort Mill had 30 athletes’ sign, with a previous 10 inking commitments in the winter of 2017. The spring signing for Fort Mill had athletes in track, baseball, swimming, lacrosse, wrestling, basketball, golf, soccer, cheer, and rugby. The Jackets baseball program had the most with five signees, followed by three from track, two from boys’ basketball, and two from golf.
The signing also included two sets of twins going to the same colleges.
Baseball
Collin Conrey – Montreat College
Conrey is a three-year player for the Jackets, playing about every position before making the transition to the mound in the summer of 2017. Conrey went to several college camps before deciding on Montreat.
Drew Hartman – Belmont Abbey College
Hartman, who also played football for the Jackets, is a two-year varsity baseball player. He had a successful junior year pitching and finished with a 1.24 ERA. He pitched a perfect game during the Carolina Ale House Preseason Tournament in Columbia his senior year and was selected to the All-Tournament team.
Zachary McDonald – USC-Lancaster
McDonald has played on the varsity level for two years and has worked as a middle reliever and closer for the team. He went 2-1 with a save this past season and in 16 innings of work, struck out 16 hitters. He held opposing batters to a .254 average and had a 2.62 ERA.
Jackson Randall – Piedmont International University
Randall has been on the varsity team for the past three seasons. Last year, he batted .313 and had an on-base percentage of .450. He batted .315 this year and led the team with a .560 on-base percentage.
Griffin Reddeck – U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Reddeck played on the varsity team for the past three seasons as well and was co-captain for 2018. He plays three positions in catcher, infield and is used as a right-handed pitcher.
Track and Field
Jessica Brewer – College of Charleston
The defending 5A state champion pole vaulter, Brewer has been a track athlete for four years. She is a three-time York County Champion, a four-time Region champion and a two-time All-State athlete. She is currently the No. 1- ranked pole vaulter in the state and has set a Fort Mill record and personal record of clearing 12 feet, 3 inches.
Anna Brewer – College of Charleston
The younger of the Brewer sisters, by mere minutes, Anna is a four-year track athlete and holds the school record in the 400-hurdles and 200-meters, both set this year. She has been a York County and Region champion the past two years and a state qualifier since her sophomore year. She is also an All-State athlete.
Nigel Davis – USC-Beaufort
Davis is four year All-State and All-Region selection. He was selected the most valuable runner for the school in 2017 and has been a team captain for the past two seasons. He and three others individuals hold the school record for the 4x400 relay.
Basketball
Khamara “KK” Patterson – Winston-Salem State University
Patterson has been at Fort Mill for just one year, but made quite the impression on the basketball court. She led the Jackets in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots this past season and was named Newcomer of the Year in Region IV, as well as made the All-Region team.
Tyler Lemon – Coker College
Lemon has been on the Jackets basketball team for three years and was a member of the region runners-up for Fort Mill this past year.
Tyrel Lemon – Coker College
Like his brother, Lemon will be attending Coker College and clocks in at 6 feet as well. He played shooting guard for Fort Mill and was part of this year’s region runner-up team with his brother.
Soccer
Giancarlo Marin – USC-Lancaster
Marin has been playing soccer for the past four years for Fort Mill. He is a versatile player having played center midfield, striker and wing scoring several goals throughout his time with the Jackets.
Baylie White – USC-Beaufort
White has played soccer for Fort Mill the past two seasons and has scored eight goals and had six assist in her career helping to guide the Jackets to their 16th consecutive region title recently.
Golf
Amelia Majcina – Spartanburg Methodist College
Majcina has been playing golf for four years at Fort Mill. She was an All-Region player in 2016 and 2017 and played in the 5A state championship two of her four years on the team.
Lillie Smith – Lander University
Smith is a four-year varsity golfer at Fort Mill. During her time at Fort Mill, she has won the Region golf tournament and won the Ladies Club Championship at Fort Mill Golf Club.
Wrestling
Jake Hart – Virginia Tech University
Hart won the 2018 5A state title at 152 pounds his senior year. He finished his senior year with a 54-1 record and has been a part of the Fort Mill wrestling program for the past two years. He has a career record of 201-19 and finished second in the country in his weight class at the NHSCA Senior Nationals, securing All-American status.
Swimming
Owen Corkery – Davidson College
Corkery is a four-time Region champion and an All-State swimmer. He holds three school records and is a former YMCA National Finalist. He has three state medals – one silver and two bronzes.
Lacrosse
Cole Davidson – Lees-McRae College
Davidson has been around the Fort Mill lacrosse program since he was in the eighth grade. As a senior, he set career highs in goals, assist, points and ground balls.
Cheerleading
Meghan Trucksis – Coastal Carolina University
Trucksis has competed with the Fort Mill varsity cheer squad for four years. She was named to the All-Region cheer team and has been named a NCA and UCA All-American cheerleader.
Rugby
Trey Reed – Clemson University
Reed has been a four year started for the Charlotte Tigers select rugby club and has been named a four time All-State member for North Carolina. In 2016, he was selected as one of the top 50 high school players in the nation and in 2017 he was the 16th ranked high school player in the nation.
