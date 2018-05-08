This week in Fort Mill history: In 1978, Billy Burris was named Jacket of the Year

1998
- The Fort Mill High School boys' tennis team, coached by Willie Ware, won its fifth consecutive state championship.
- Pastor Roland Dry of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, led a group of 50 in prayer in front of Fort Mill Town Hall on National Day of Prayer.
- Fort Mill High School Band Director Martin Dickey announced that Michael Allen would be drum major for the 1998-1999 school year.
- The Indian Land High School softball team, coached by Donald Pittman, opened defense of its state championship crown with a 9-1 win over North Central and an 8-3 victory over Landrum.
1978
- Billy G. Alexander, Palmer Freeman, Joe M. Hinson, Robert L. Minor, Jimmy L. Green and Herman E. Honeycutt were chosen as Outstanding Young Men of America.
- Evans Newell, rising junior at Fort Mill High School, was named Fort Mill High School band drum major for 1978-1979. Ron Lordo would serve as his assistant.
- Master Josh Fite and Mistress Amy Smothers were elected Baby King and Queen at the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene.
- Billy Burris was named Jacket of the Year at the Fort Mill High School Spring Sports Banquet. Mary Lee Potts was Jackette of the Year and Jody Stegall received the Billy Marett Award.
1958
- Betty Ann Garrison, A tall and comely brunette, was named Miss Fort Mill in a beauty contest held at the Fort Mill Central School auditorium.
- The elementary grades of George Fish School presented their annual operetta in the school auditorium. This year’s performance was “Once Upon a Time.”
1938
- The City Market, with Lewis McKibben as manager, opened in the old Savings Bank building on Main Street.
- For the first time in eight years, graduates of Fort Mill High School would wear caps and gowns for graduation exercises.
1918
- Capt. George W. Potts, son of D.O. Potts of Pleasant Valley, arrived in Europe. Capt. Potts received his commission after attending Officer Training School at Ft. Oglethorpe, GA.
- The town treasury was enriched by $120 through police fines, helped in a large part by a party of boisterous young men on the streets.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
Comments