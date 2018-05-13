This week in Fort Mill history: In 1938, 26 students were in the FMH graduating class

1998
- Indian Land’s softball team, behind Jessica Patterson’s second perfect game of the season, beat the Wagener-Salley War Eagles 4-0 in the opening game of the Class A State Championship series.
- The Fort Mill School District budget for the 1998-1999 school year added six mills to the tax rate.
- A former PGA tour golfer, Ed Sehl, was the new general manager of the Tega Cay Golf Club.
- Kristen Osmond and Carolyn Crowe, both freshmen at Fort Mill High School, received Girl Scouting’s second highest award, the Silver Award.
1978
- The Blue and Gold Band Club Sponsored Fort Mill Band Day at the football stadium.
- Sgt. Raleigh Phillips, veteran Fort Mill police officer, was honored by the Fort Mill Optimist Club as “Officer of the Year” for Fort Mill.
- The Fort Mill High School Yellow Jackets won the 3-AA Conference championship by defeating the Buford Yellow Jackets, 10-3, on the Buford diamond.
- LTC. John N. Neal, Fort Mill, assumed command of the Second Battalion, 263rd Armory, South Carolina Army National Guard.
1958
- Lavinia McCall, outstanding Fort Mill High School basketball player, was named co-captain of the All-State basketball team.
- The Fort Mill Telephone Company reminded customers that the new Liberty 7 suffix would begin on May 18.
1938
- There were 26 members of the 1938 Fort Mill High School graduating class. Valedictorian was Elva Dorothy Lee and salutatorian was Frances Garrison.
- B. F. Turner arrived from Forest City, NC, to become manager of McWhirter’s 5&10 cents Store. He had been manager of the Eagle 5&10 cents store in Forest City.
1918
- A new enterprise for Fort Mill was a fancy grocery conducted by D. A. Lee in the store room at No. 5 Trade Street.
- Since the outbreak of the Great War, Coca-Cola was a scarce commodity. Local drug stores found it very difficult to secure the extract from which the drink was made.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
