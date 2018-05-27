This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998: Patterson named Class A Player of the Year

1998
- Jessica Patterson, Indian Land High School softball pitcher, was named State Class A Player of the Year. Patterson set two state records: 1,261 career strikeouts and 116 career wins.
- Fort Mill High School soccer coach Danny Saverance was selected as the North’s head coach for the North/South Soccer Classic to be held at Wando High School.
- Julia Ann Brackett, 1996 Fort Mill High School graduate, was crowned Miss Knoxville 1998 and would compete for the title of Miss Tennessee.
- Angela M. Burrill, United State Air Force, superintendent of Fleet Service at Hickam AFB, Honolulu, was promoted to Master Sergeant. MSgt. Burrill was a 1993 graduate of Indian Land High School.
1978
- Michael J. Coyne, general manager of the Pineville Dinner Theatre, announced that Rogers and Hammerstein’s, “The Sound of Music” would be the venue’s summer attraction.
- Fort Mill City Council voted to re-open Steele Street Park after being closed due to extensive vandalism. Council decided to keep the swimming pool closed due to the cost of repairs, $12,000.
- Norma Housol was the new president of the Tega Cay Lioness Club. Pat McCarthy was first vice-president.
- Susie Bean and Joyce Bishoff, members of Cadette Troop 135, sponsored by Riverview Presbyterian Church, received their First Class Badges.
1958
- James Patterson and Butch Sain, outstanding members of the junior class of Fort Mill High School, were selected to attend Boys State.
- Thomas L. Rogers, local pharmacist, was elected president of the Fort Mill Optimist Club.
1938
- Thirty merchants and business women of Fort Mill agreed to close their businesses each Tuesday at 12 o’clock p.m. during June, July and August.
- The Majestic Theatre featured “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer”. A Shirley Temple jigsaw puzzle was given to each child attending the matinee.
1918
- The management of the Fort Mill Manufacturing Co. was considering the purchase of canning equipment for its employees who wished to preserve fruits and vegetables.
- Cards announcing the safe arrival overseas of members of Company “G”, Fort Mill Light Infantry, were received in Fort Mill.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
