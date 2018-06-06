This week in Fort Mill history, in 1978: Jones won 1st place in the Pinewood Derby

1998
- Margaret Rock of Black Horse Run would soon replace J.O. McCorkle as Indian Land Magistrate.
- The Rev. Bob Munson was set to become the new pastor at St. John’s United Methodist Church succeeding the Rev. Taylor Campbell, who was being transferred to Greenwood.
- A local quilter, Jan Smiley of Fort Mill, had one of her pieces named as one of the “World’s Best” by the American Quilting Society.
- Mr. and Mrs. Otis Potts of Washington Street, Fort Mill, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at United A.M.E. Zion Church.
1978
- At Fort Mill High School, Linda Boone was valedictorian and Vivian Wyndham was salutatorian. At Indian Land High School, Larry Mackinson was valedictorian and Karen Cox was salutatorian.
- A six-year-old Fort Mill boy, Matthew Carswell, was hospitalized four days with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.
- Danny Jones won first place in the annual Cub Scout Pack 108 Pinewood Derby held at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Scott Clyburn took second place and Scott Devine was third.
- Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets lost the Upper State baseball championship series, falling to the Chapman Panthers in Inman, SC.
1958
- The long awaited natural gas service finally arrived in Fort Mill. The first customer to be connected was Rogers Drug Store followed by next door neighbor, The Easy Pay Store.
- Graduation exercises were held for 57 seniors at Fort Mill High School, 25 at Indian Land and 15 at George Fish.
1938
- Winners of the American Legion awards for Best All-Round boy and girl in the seventh grade of the Fort Mill school were Billy Bradford and Ruth Smith.
- L. D. Phiffer and B. P. Garrison bought the meat market and grocery on Main Street from H. J. Patterson.
1918
- A Bible and flag were presented to Fort Mill High School by the Junior Order American Mechanics in ceremonies held on the graded school grounds.
- Professor W. H. Ward of Matthews, N.C., newly elected superintendent of the Fort Mill Graded school, was a visitor to the school.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
Comments