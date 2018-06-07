This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998: Town bans heavy trucks from Fairway Drive

1998
- Fort Mill Town Council voted to hire the accounting firm of Charles Hutchins to conduct the Town’s audit. Council also voted to ban heavy trucks on Fairway Drive.
- Tega Cay elected incumbent Steve Hamilton for another four-year term and re-elected all incumbent city council members.
- Ground breaking ceremonies for the new Fort Mill Library were held at the entrance to the Baxter neighborhood.
- Fort Mill Middle School eighth-graders Sammy Pecarro and Stephanie Ashley were honored with the Jerry M. Sorrow Athletic Award.
1978
- The Fort Mill Telephone Company accused PTL and Southern Bell of infringing on its rights to provide telephone service to its service area.
- The three children of Mr. and Mrs. C.S. (Charles) Little of Fort Mill, Chuck, Anna and Leigh, were appearing in “The Sound of Music” at the Pineville Dinner Theatre.
- Claire Carswell was valedictorian at the Fort Mill Junior High School commencement program. Anna White was salutatorian.
- Larry Bland Williams, Carl Earl Williams, Billy Ray Williams and Robin Brown were bound over to Circuit Court under $20,000 each for the November 1, 1977 armed robbery of Woodrow Stegall.
1958
- The Rev. and Mrs. Charles R. Womack, Jr. arrived in Fort Mill where Rev. Womack would assume the pastorate of Riverview and Doby’s Bridge Presbyterian Churches.
- The Fort Mill Board of Trustees called for bids for an expansion of Fort Mill Central School. A new cafeteria would be built on the west side of the school and an extension of the east side would add four new classrooms.
1938
- The Springs Mills baseball team was a member of the recently organized Bi-State League. Other teams in the league were Clover, Chester, Gastonia and Mount Holly.
- Miss Margaret Mills was elected president of the Florence Thornwell Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy.
1918
- Jones Motor Co., Confederate Street, Fort Mill, was purchased by Mr. W. J. Steele and would operates as Steele Motor Co. Mr. Steele would personally supervise all work in the way of repairs.
- Walter Banks Meacham left to take service in the United States Navy. Miss May Smythe took over his vacant position at the Savings Bank.
