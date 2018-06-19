This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998: Chain gang escapee captured

1998
- Doug Carter of Jim Wilson Road and four other Indian Land residents were exploring the possibility of making Indian Land a municipality.
- A 28-year-old resident of Epps Road, Fort Mill, an escapee from the chain gang, was captured in Atlanta.
- Jason Ford, English teacher at Fort Mill High School, was selected as a graduate fellow for the 1998 Governor’s School for the Arts at Furman University.
- Fort Mill’s Post 43 American Legion baseball team opened the season with an 8-6, 13th-inning victory over Chester. Catcher Marcus Rupert drove in the winning run.
1978
- Two Fort Mill incumbents piled up big margins in the Democratic primary. Murray White defeated two opponents to win his fifth term as Magistrate and Palmer Freeman Jr., won his second term to the District 48 House seat.
- The Church of the Nazarene and Flint Hill Baptist sat atop the standings in the Fort Mill United Church softball league.
- James Kimbrell of the Bank of Fort Mill presented a $500 check to Wallace Vaughn of the Fort Mill Rescue Squad to be used toward the purchase of a new ambulance.
- Watkins Hot Dogs and Grill announced that it would begin serving breakfast.
1958
- James N. “Andy” Epps, city mail carrier since the beginning of city delivery in May of 1952, was to be the new carrier for Route 1, Fort Mill.
- Fort Mill School Superintendent A.O. Jones announced that the George Fish recreational summer program was set to begin with Dorothea Gaddy of South Carolina State College as supervisor.
1938
- The horse and wagon heretofore used in the sanitary department of the town, was supplanted by a motor truck operated by T. R. Garrison.
- Miss Elizabeth Workman of Fort Mill won second place in the state-wide spelling bee for high school students.
1918
- The Southern Railway completed its new bridge over the Catawba River at Catawba Junction, replacing the bridge washed away in the July, 1916, fresh net.
- Miss Eula Patterson was the hostess of a social for members of the graduating class of Fort Mill High School, of which she was a member.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
Comments