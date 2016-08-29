Letter: Love ‘Dory’ and her friends? Don’t eat them!

1:57 Olivia Thomas at Jr. Grand Nationals Pause

1:09 S.C. Schools Supt. Molly Spearman speaks to Fort Mill school leaders

2:16 'He chose them': Orphan brought to U.S. by Tega Cay family

1:48 Night of boxing returns to Fort Mill

1:43 Fort Mill family in Kenya on soccer ministry

0:45 They know how to beat the heat

1:28 Fort Mill girl, 7, gets ready to play in Baseball For All event

0:51 Fort Mill apartment fire displaces several families

2:21 Belevation keeps textile industry alive in Fort Mill

0:16 Firefighters cool down Fort Mill kids