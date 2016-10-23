Fort Mill girls qualify for state golf tournament

The Fort Mill girls’ golf team qualified for the 5A state tournament in Columbia this week by finishing seventh in the Upper State tournament.
Fort Mill shot a 380 as a team at the Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg to finish in the top eight and make a spot in the 5A state tournament that will be held at Wildewood in Columbia this week. The 5A state tournament is a two-day tournament with the teams playing 18 holes a day.
The Yellow Jackets finished outside of sixth place by 12 strokes over TL Hanna High and bested Mauldin High by 16 strokes for seventh. Byrnes won the Upper State tournament shooting a 334 as teams from Spartanburg County took the top four spots with Boiling Springs second, Dorman third and Spartanburg fourth.
Alexia Van Zanten led Fort Mill with a 91 and was followed by Lillie Smith, who shot a 92. Amelia Majcina finished with a 93 and Alex Quinn fired a 104 to round out the scoring for the Jackets.
Northwestern, which won the Region IV title at Springfield Golf Club just a week earlier, also qualified for the state tournament shooting a 368 tying them with TL Hanna. Nation Ford finished 12th in the Upper State tournament and shot a 420, however, Zoe Bowers for the Falcons shot an 83 and qualified for the state tournament as low individual.
