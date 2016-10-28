Fort Mill High football program retires No. 54

It is rare for a high school athlete to have such a lasting legacy, especially if it’s not just for accomplishments on the field of play. But for the late Billy Marett, his legacy at Fort Mill High lives on nearly 45 years after his passing.
Marett, battling leukemia, passed away Nov. 20, 1971, at the age of 17 – just two weeks shy of his 18th birthday. He would have been a member of the Class of 1972 at Fort Mill High, where he was a linebacker for the varsity football team. His jersey, No. 54, is one of two that have been retired by the Fort Mill football program. The other jersey belonged to Hugh White, also a football player at Fort Mill, who died in 1994 at the age of 18.
It wasn’t until recently that Marett’s jersey was placed in a frame and hung in the lobby outside of the high school gymnasium. A ceremony was held at the school and Marett’s parents, Bob and Jeanie, who live in Rock Hill now, were invited over for the event.
“They have never seen his jersey or this memorial,” said Assistant Principal Donald Pittman, who coordinated the event. “We wanted them to see it and do something special.”
Both of the Maretts are in their late 80s now, and Pittman said he wanted them to see Billy’s jersey hanging in the school.
“I appreciate them doing this,” Jeanie Marett said.
Ever since Marett’s death, Fort Mill has given out the Billy Marett Award annually to a senior male athlete who shows school spirit, sportsmanship and character. Pittman himself is a former recipient of the award, winning it in 1977.
“I am glad they still honor him,” Jeanie Marett said. “It makes me think of Fort Mill High and all the leaders they have had here over the years.”
Fort Mill High Principal Dee Christopher was on hand for the ceremony and said this harkens back to the rich history of the school itself.
“One of the cool things about Fort Mill (High) is the legacy,” Christopher said. “Fort Mill High School has made a legacy of excellence that started so many years ago.”
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chuck Epps, a Fort Mill High athlete in his day, also spoke at the ceremony.
“A lot of today’s ceremony is about history and what these families have meant,” he said.
Marett’s football coach, Bob Jones, a long time teacher, coach and administrator in the school district, passed away in 2002, but his daughter, Annette Chinchilla, and widow, Sue Jones, were on hand for the ceremony. Chinchilla, now principal at Riverview Elementary, said Marett left a lasting impression on her father that he carried with him until his own passing.
“There was a picture of Billy in every office my dad ever had,” she said.
Also during the ceremony, game balls from the 1961 and1962 state championship baseball teams were presented to the school to go into the school’s trophy cases. Members of the two teams were on hand for both ceremonies and a new picture of the 1961 team was placed on the wall in the gymnasium lobby.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
