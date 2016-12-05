York deals Fort Mill teams first loses of season

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets boys’ and girls’ basketball teams dropped their first games of the season after both were swept by the York Cougars last week.
The boys were 3-1 heading into this week and the girls 4-1.
The boys lost 68-63 to York, giving up 48 second-half points, including getting outscored 22-11 in the third period. Fort Mill was led by senior Ryan DeLuca, who scored 25 points to pace the Jackets. DeLuca scored 16 of those points the opening quarter for Fort Mill, including four 3-pointers, but was held silent for the second and third quarters when York changed up its defense to contain him.
Fort Mill entered the half up 30-20, but then struggled in the third quarter hitting just three of 14 shots from the field, despite opening the second half on a 6-2 run.
“We didn’t defend them well,” said Fort Mill head coach Dwayne Hartsoe.
“But you have to give York credit. We are about to learn a little bit about ourselves.”
York hit eight 3-pointers in the second haf, compared to just one in the first; In the fourth quarter, York hit five of six shots from the field, with all but one a trey.
Fort Mill pulled within one by the end of the third quarter, but still struggled with its shots in the fourth and only got to the line three times compared with York’s 21 fourth-quarter foul shots.
The Jackets opened the fourth quarter on another small run, but struggled to get any rebounds, while York took advantage of Fort Mill’s dozen second half turnovers.
Girls: York 38, Fort Mill 34
The Jackets came close to keeping their four-game winning streak going, but fell just short.
Fort Mill, playing without two starters – sophomores Amiah Lindsay, who was out with an injury, and Annika Ford – was led by seniors Meredith Christopher, who had 11 points, and Jackie White, who had 10.
“Down two starters we still had multiple chances to tie it,” said Jackets’ head coach Brett Childers. “Jackie hit some big 3-pointers for us to keep us in it. I am proud of our effort.”
York went up early 14-3 over the Jackets, but by the half, Fort Mill had pulled back within four at 21-17. White hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and Christopher added a third one.
In the second half, Fort Mill missed a chance to close the gap by struggling from the charity stripe, hitting just 12-of-21. Without the help of any height in the middle, Fort Mill struggled to stop York’s tall post players who converted high percentage shots within the lane much of the second half.
Up next for the Jackets this week are three games. Fort Mill heads to South Pointe, a team it beat recently, and then host home games against Lancaster and Chester Wednesday and Thursday nights.
