Falcons rain a storm of points on Cyclones

The Nation Ford girls basketball team destroyed the Chester Cyclones 74-19 to get the Falcons’ fifth win this season.
Every Nation Ford player scored. The team was led by freshman Kelci Adams, who dropped in 15 points.
“They all work hard in practice and you want to give everybody a chance to play,” said Falcons' head coach Kate Edwards.
Both teams took a slow approach to start the game, but Nation Ford quickly started to pull away, going up 9-3 as part of a 7-0 run midway through the first quarter. Adams helped to push the pace for the Falcons as she scored seven of their first 13 points before a Chester time out. Adams scored 13 first quarter points.
One aspect that helped push Nation Ford was an inside presence that helped lead to several offensive rebounds. Turnovers helped give the Falcons another big advantage as Chester was able to only take nine first quarter shots while turning the ball over six times.
The second quarter wasn't as explosive for the Falcons. They got the same open look opportunities, but not as many fell as in the opening quarter, when Nation Ford hit 11 of 18 shots from the field. Nonetheless, Nation Ford took a 37-12 halftime lead.
Nation Ford opened the second half with a 6-0 run to extend the lead before a Chester time out. The Falcons ended the third quarter with a 59-17 lead and outscored Chester 22-5 in the period.
In the fourth quarter, Nation Ford opened the quarter on an 11-0 run and went up by 51 points with about four minutes left in the game.
Turning point
Nation Ford put together runs in the first, third and fourth quarter that helped to extend their lead to a point where they never had to worry about a Chester rally. Turnovers by Chester and smart play by the Falcons allowed them to get to the basket without much trouble for most of the game.
Critical
Nation Ford took advantage of the multiple turnovers that Chester presented them throughout the game. By the half, Chester had turned the ball over 13 times and has 28for the game.
Star contributions
Adams scored 13 first-half points for Nation Ford and 15 total. Seniors Lauryn Butler and Chyna Crawford had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
On deck
Nation Ford heads on the road this week to play Forest Hill and Chester again. They will travel to Berkeley Holiday Tournament the week after Christmas to participate in that tournament with their male counterparts.
Box score
Nation Ford 74, Chester 19
Chester 4;8;5;2;-;19
Nation Ford 25;12;22;15;-74
Scoring Summary
Chester - Kadijah Woods 5, Sakoya Jackson 3, Deanna Lowry 3, Imani Kirkpatrick 3, Chantal Alexander 3, Alaska McCrorey 2. Nation Ford - Kelci Adams 15, Lauryn Butler 12, Chyna Crawford 11, Courtney Wells 9, Alexis Clement 8, Sami Tuipulotu 6, Sydney Adams 5, Ellona Moulds 4, Makayla Blackwell 4.
3-pointers: Chester 3 (Lowry, Kirkpatrick, Alexander), Nation Ford 2 (Adams).
Team fouls: Chester 10, Nation Ford 5.
Records
Chester 0-5; Nation Ford 5-2.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
