Nation Ford puts a scare into No. 3 Boiling Springs

The Nation Ford Falcons wrestling team took a couple lumps against top five competitors in the state at 5A recently, but was able to regroup rather quickly.
Nation Ford lost to fourth-ranked Dorman 52-21 and No. 3 Boiling Springs 42-33 before bouncing back against Weddington, out of North Carolina, for a 42-18 win. The dual against Boiling Springs came down to the last weight class with the Falcons trailing 36-33. Nation Ford is now 5-5 on the season.
In the dual against Dorman, Nation Ford struggled from the opening whistle and was down 34-0 losing their first seven matches. The Falcons’ first win of the meet came from Jake Gravely, who has been a constant bright spot in the Nation Ford line up, as he won with a first period pin at 182 pounds. That helped shine some light on the roster and get a mini-rally started. Jason Nunoo followed Gravely with a second period pin at 195 pounds and Ashten Schumfert got a first period pin at 220, cutting Dorman’s lead in half to 34-18.
Dorman won at heavyweight, but Dax Stegall got a 4-3 double overtime decision at 106 pounds to end the meet on a good note for Nation Ford, despite the Falcons having to forfeit at 113 and 120 pounds.
Nation Ford’s Jeremy Kishbaugh didn’t wrestle against Dorman, but did pick up wins against Weddington and Boiling Springs, both by pins, to inch closer to the school record of 130 wins held by Stewart Snodgrass. Kishbaugh currently sits at 121 career wins.
The Falcons enter the Christmas break with two tournaments coming up. The first tournament is Dec. 22 at the R-S Central Duals at RS Central High School in Rutherfordton, N.C. The second tournament over the break is the Holly Angels at Bojangles Coliseum Dec. 30-31.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments