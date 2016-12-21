Fort Mill was headed for a loss until a Dorman wrestler sparked a controversial ending

A win is a win, and sometimes getting there is harder than it looks.
The second-ranked 5A Fort Mill Yellow Jackets wrestling team defeated fourth-ranked 5A Dorman 42-34 in the finals of their own dual tournament, the Mill Town Duals, but it didn’t happen without some controversy and a lot of confusion.
With Fort Mill leading in team points 36-17 deep into the heavyweight match, Dorman’s heavyweight got two technical violations called against him from the referee during that match. Dorman went on to win the match by pin.
That’s when it got interesting.
After winning the match, the Dorman heavyweight said something to the referee and then was ejected from the tournament for flagrant misconduct. The Dorman wrestler then left the mat after the verbal altercation with the referee.
Fort Mill would go on to finish the remaining three weight classes, but knowing the rule book the way he does, Jackets head coach Chris Brock brought up the issue of the fact that the Dorman wrestler left the mat without shaking hands, which technically ends the match, as opposed to when a decision has been rendered.
The decision was reversed, giving Fort Mill the win at heavyweight putting them over the top in points to win the tournament.
“I don’t like to win like that, but that is why we have rules,” Brock said. “We have lost some like that (technicalities) as well.”
Against Dorman, Fort Mill took the first weight class as Brody Claassen (126) won 4-2, but the Cavaliers won the second one to take a 5-3 lead. From there, the Jackets won four straight matches with wins coming from Chris King (138), AJ Leitten (145), Jake Hart (152) and Jordan Markowski (160) to go up 24-5.
Dorman won two straight at 170 and 182 to make it 24-17, but Fort Mill bounced back with two wins of its own at 195 from Wade Brock and 220 from Jack Kelley before the heavyweight reversal win was credited to J’Quan Johnson for the Jackets.
Earlier in the tournament, Fort Mill beat York 51-30, Laurens 45-30 and Broome 54-27. Fort Mill wrestlers winning against York were Claassen, King, Leitten, Hart, Markowski, Brock, Caden Haverson (170), Yousseff Kenner (220), and Jacob Sturgeon (120). Against Laurens, winning was Sturgeon, Claassen, King, Leitten, Hart, Johnson, Adam Biehl (132), and Malik Campbell (160) and against Broome, winning was Sturgeon, Claassen, King, Leitten, Hart, Campbell, Markowski, Brock and Kenner.
Fort Mill now heads to Lexington to participate in the Wildcat Duals to end 2016 before getting started with their Region IV competition at Northwestern Jan. 5.
