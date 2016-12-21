Fort Mill overcomes early deficit, rolls over Chester

Once the train got moving it was hard to stop as the Chester Cyclones found out the hard way while falling to the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 59-29 in girls’ basketball last week.
Fort Mill had three players in double figures as the Jackets had things pretty much wrapped up by the end of the third quarter.
The Jackets bounced back from their loss to Forestview a week earlier and managed to put together a lineup that is starting to mold around the void created by sophomore Amiah Lindsay’s absence. Lindsay, who missed several games, is still out with a shoulder injury.
“One thing is, that it is good to get other people experience,” said Jackets head coach Brett Childers. “You can see their growth.”
Fort Mill trailed Chester early on as the Cyclones scored the first five points of the game – but that lead was short lived.
The Jackets were able to rally and didn’t stop scoring until the halftime break. Fort Mill was better on the defensive end of the floor than on the offensive end for most of the first half setting up many of their points off turnovers.
Coming out of the locker room with a 21-point halftime lead, Fort Mill kept the pressure on Chester and senior Meredith Christopher found her stroke in the third quarter, scoring 11 points as the Jackets hit nine of 13 shots from the field in their best period of the game.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Fort Mill had a commanding 51-13 lead and never looked back despite Chester outscoring them 16-8 in the final eight minutes.
Turning point
The Jackets went on a 29-0 run through the first half to take a 29-8 lead into the locker room. Despite missing the majority of their shots in the first half and shooting just 26 percent from the field, it was the Fort Mill’s defense that helped the 29-0 run more than anything else as they caused 17 first half turnovers for Chester.
Critical
One critical aspect of the game for Fort Mill was the fact that other players stepped up for them who aren’t normally big contributors offensively. Sophomore Wallace Cortazar hit six of her 11 shots to pace the Jackets in the first half and senior Jackie White also stepped up, hitting three 3-pointers during the game.
Star contributions
Cortazar led the scoring for Fort Mill with 15 points. Christopher added 14 points and White had 13 points to lead the Jackets offensively.
On deck
Fort Mill heads to Chesnee High this week to participate in the Lowe’s Roundball Classic over Dec. 28-30. Once the holiday break is done, Fort Mill will open Region IV play against Rock Hill Jan. 13. Before then the Jackets will face Lancaster and Forestview again.
Box score
Fort Mill 59, Chester 29
Fort Mill 12;17;22;8;-59
Chester 5;3;5;16;-29
SCORING SUMMARY
Fort Mill – Wallace Cortazar 15, Meredith Christopher 14, Jackie White 13, Annika Ford 6, Kimber Haley 4, Reagan Kelke 3, Unique Burch 2, Isabella Giarrizzi 2.
Chester – Imani Kirkpatrick 6, Alasha McCrorey 5, Deanna Lowry 4, Sakoya Jackson 4, Kadijah Woods 3, Payton Townsend 3, Monique Griffin 3, Chantel Alexander 3.
3-pointers: Fort Mill 6 (White 3, Ford 2, Kelke), Chester 5 (Kirkpatrick 2, Townsend, Alexander, McCrorey). Team fouls: Fort Mill 14, Chester 13. Fouled out: Burch (FM).
Records Fort Mill 7-4, Chester 0-6.
