Second half rally by Fort Mill falls short

A second half rally was not enough to get the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets boys’ varsity basketball team its ninth win on the season.
Fort Mill fell to Chester in their second meeting this year, 68-57, after a big burst of offense in the first half by the Cyclones. Fort Mill fell to 8-2 with the loss.
Head coach Dwayne Hartsoe said there was only one person to blame for Fort Mill’s performance:
“It is my fault for not having them ready,” Hartsoe said.
“We weren’t prepared to play. We dug ourselves a huge hole. I am proud of their effort in the comeback (attempt).”
Chester opened the game like a team possessed and took the attack straight at Fort Mill by darting through the lane and getting to the basket. The Cyclones shot just under 50 percent in the first quarter, hitting eight of 17 shots, most of those coming off lay-ups and short-range jumpers as the Jackets turned the ball over six times in the opening period.
Fort Mill struggled from the beginning of the game, hitting just one shot in the first quarter on 14 attempts and was down 19-4 after the opening period. s
Chester took its 15 point lead into the second quarter and while Fort Mill played better, the Cyclones continued their hot shooting with just under 50 percent hitting seven of 15. Fort Mill struggled to penetrate the lane and hit just three first half 3-pointers as Chester took a 37-17 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, Fort Mill was able to play the smothering style of basketball it is known for, but still had a hole to dig out of. The Jackets outscored Chester in the third quarter 20-8 and cut the Cyclones’ lead to just eight at the end of the period at 45-37. Fort Mill played with the hot hand and hit seven of 15 shots in the third quarter as the Jackets opened the second half on a 9-2 run.
The fourth quarter nearly saw the rally completed as Fort Mill again applied more pressure to Chester and forced them into several key turnovers. The Jackets would cut the Cyclones lead to five with about six minutes left in the game and got it down to four on two occasions, but couldn’t get over the hump.
Turning point
Fort Mill pulled within one at 54-53 with 2:55 left in the game and it looked as if the rally by the Jackets was nearly complete, but Chester then went on a 6-0 run to make it 60-53 and held off Fort Mill down the stretch getting to the line and converting 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Critical
The big start was something Chester needed after the second half rally by Fort Mill. Had it not been for the poor shooting of Fort Mill in the first quarter, things might have been different as the Jackets outscored Chester 40-31 in the second half. In the first half, Chester hit 15 of 32 shots from the field, while Fort Mill just hit five shots from the field.
Star contributions
Chester had four of its six players who scored produce double figures in points, while Fort Mill was led by senior Keaton Griffin, who scored 17 points, all of them coming in the second half. Senior Ryan DeLuca added 13 as well, but both got into foul trouble for Fort Mill.
On deck
Fort Mill heads to Chesnee High this week to play in the Lowe’s Roundball Classic. Their first games in 2017 will feature rematches against Lancaster and Forestview before opening Region IV play Jan. 13 against Rock Hill.
Box score
Chester 68, Fort Mill 57
Fort Mill
4
13
20
20
-
57
Chester
19
18
8
23
-
68
SCORING SUMMARY
Fort Mill – Keaton Griffin 17, Ryan DeLuca 13, Austin Grainger 8, Ryan Heriot 7, Jamal White 4, Thomas Chrisley 3, Rob McIntyre 3, Darrius Patton 2,
Chester – Quay Hardin 18, Malik Williams 16, Niquavian Coleman 12, TJ Hollis 11, Leon Goldsbourgh 9, Phalek Brown 2.
3-pointers: Fort Mill 6 (Heriot 2, DeLuca, Grainger, Chrisley, McIntyre), Chester 3 (Williams 2, Hollis). Team fouls: Fort Mill 20, Chester 18. Fouled out: Heriot (FM).
RECORDS Fort Mill 8-2, Chester 1-4.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
