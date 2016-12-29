Fort Mill’s Leitten gets 150th win as Jackets ascend to No. 1

Fort Mill’s AJ Leitten secured his 150th career win and took home the 138-pound weight class title as the Yellow Jackets, now ranked No. 1 in the state in 5A, finished seventh at the Coastal Clash wrestling tournament.
The Coastal Clash, held at the North Charleston Convention Center, had 47 teams from across the state as well as Georgia and Florida, compete during the Christmas break. Camden County (Ga.) won the event running away scoring 310 points compared to second place finishers Brandon (Fla.) with 140.5.
Leitten was one of three Fort Mill wrestlers who made the finals in his weight class. Among the others, Jake Hart lost at 145 pounds and Jordan Markowski at 160. Fort Mill took 11 wrestlers to the competition with five of them medaling in their respective weight classes.
“Five placers and three finalists is certainly something to build on,” said Fort Mill head coach Chris Brock. “I am pleased with that. But we also see where we are the things we need to improve upon. I am real pleased with Zach Hornbrook’s progression.”
Hornbrook, competing at 120 pounds, did not place in the event despite winning four of his six matches.
Leitten moved up to third place in the school’s all-time wins list and now sits at 151 career wins behind just Jonathan Miskelly (154) and Max Simons (165). He picked up win No. 150 in the semifinals when he beat Somerset Academy’s Daniel Valledor 16-0. In the finals, Leitten beat No. 2 seed Raydan Wilder of Camden County 5-1, giving up his first point of the entire season on an escape near the end of the first period.
Wilder is no slouch as he came into the tournament nationally ranked and is a defending Georgia state champion. Leitten’s points came on a takedown in the first period and three near-fall points, also coming in the first period.
In the 145-pound weight class finals, Hart fell to Camden County’s Denton Spencer 15-5 and Markowski lost to Camden County’s Anthony Carter in the first period. Fort Mill also had two other placers in the consolation brackets. Jacob Sturgeon finished sixth at 113 pounds and Brody Claassen finished seventh at 126.
The Jackets now head into its Region IV schedule starting things off at Northwestern Jan. 5 before hosting Rock Hill Jan. 10 at home.
“Our region has gotten stronger and all of the teams have gotten better,” Brock said. “We have got some holes we need to fill.”
