Fort Mill Yellow Jackets stung by undefeated Cavaliers in Roundball Classic

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets played a good first half but eventually fell to the undefeated East Rutherford (N.C.) Cavaliers team 60-38 and will play Mid-Carolina for third place in the Lowe’s Roundball Classic.
Jackets head coach Dwayne Hartsoe said he knew his team would have their hands full with the Cavaliers.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” he said. “We stayed with them for a half. We had a hard time scoring.”
Fort Mill came into the game off a comeback win over Brookland-Cayce 52-47 in the opening game of the tournament. Keaton Griffin led the Jackets in that game with 15 points, while Fort Mill had four score in double figures. Thomas Chrisley had 12, Austin Grainger had 11 and Ryan DeLuca had 10 for the Jackets in the win over Brookland-Cayce.
Against East Rutherford, Fort Mill battled the undefeated North Carolina team tightly in the opening quarter and held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter. Fort Mill did get into foul trouble early, which led to turnovers.
East Rutherford opened the second quarter on a 6-0 run before a 3-pointer by Rob McIntyre, who hit a second 3-pointer in consecutive possessions to cut into the Cavaliers’ lead, but East Rutherford started hitting 3-pointers to widen the gap.
Fort Mill struggled to get any good inside looks at the basket in the first half as East Rutherford’s players towered over the Jackets and clogged the lane. The Cavaliers got hot in the second quarter hitting 7-of-13 shots from the field, including three from downtown. They hit 10 3-pointers for the game.
East Rutherford started the second half with three turnovers, but none that Fort Mill was able to take advantage of. Neither team seemed to shoot as well in the third quarter as they did the first half early on. The Cavaliers held strong with the lead, while Fort Mill struggled to gain ground. East Rutherford stayed aggressive on the boards following up shots and grabbing rebounds out of the Jackets’ hands.
In the fourth quarter, East Rutherford started pressuring Fort Mill more on inbound plays which led to the Jackets getting to the foul line early in the quarter. As the game went on, East Rutherford seemed to get better on both sides of the ball, shutting down the Jackets offensively and defensively causing chaos for Fort Mill.
Turning point
In the third quarter, Fort Mill only scored four points hitting just two field goals. Despite staying close with East Rutherford, the Jackets never seemed to be able to keep up with the Cavaliers like they did in the first half as East Rutherford started to pull away. Fort Mill also turned the ball over seven times in the quarter alone.
Critical
McIntyre’s play in the second quarter was critical for Fort Mill as he single handily kept the Jackets in the game with three 3-pointers in the period. Fort Mill hit four 3-pointers in the quarter, as it was the only shots they would hit shooting just 40 percent from the field. The 3-pointers help to keep the Jackets in the game as they trailed by only four at the half.
Star contributions
Against the Cavaliers, Griffin had 12 points and McIntyre had nine points to lead the Jackets.
On deck
Fort Mill will play two more non-region games against Lancaster and Forestview this week before opening up Region IV play against Rock Hill Jan. 13.
Box score
East Rutherford 60, Fort Mill 38
Fort Mill
7
15
4
12
-
38
E. Rutherford
9
17
14
20
-
60
Scoring Summary
East Rutherford – Malik Hamrick 15, Juwam Blanton 12, Josh Searcy 9, Nick Miller 6, Stephen Archie 6, Tyrese Carson 5, Ryan Carson 4, Christian Walker 3.
Fort Mill – Keaton Griffin 12, Rob McIntyre 9, Josh Amigo 5, Jamal White 4, Darrius Patton 2, Ryan DeLuca 2, Ryan Heriot 2, Thomas Chrisley 1.
3-pointers: East Rutherford 10 (Hamrick 3, Miller 2, Blanton 2, Searcy, R. Carson, Walker), Fort Mill 5 (McIntyre 3, White, Amigo).
Team fouls: East Rutherford 18, Fort Mill 10.
Records
Fort Mill 9-3, East Rutherford 11-0.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
