Christopher fuels comeback that falls just short

2:01 South Carolina residents will automatically live in North Carolina as of Jan. 1 Pause

4:44 Open to traffic: Fort Mill Parkway

10:59 Leader of Community Cafes in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill receives top AARP honor

1:09 S.C. Schools Supt. Molly Spearman speaks to Fort Mill school leaders

1:11 York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm

1:56 State health, Rock Hill school officials address TB concerns

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport