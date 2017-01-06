Christopher fuels comeback that falls just short

A roaring comeback by the Fort Mill girls’ basketball team fell just short as the Yellow Jackets lost to the Forestview Jaguars 35-33 in their last non-conference game of the season.
After losing to Forestview by 17 earlier in the season, Fort Mill knew it was in for a battle with the North Carolina team.
Fort Mill came into the game without sophomore Amiah Lindsay, who was lost for the remainder of the season ater tearing the ACL in her right knee during the Lowe’s Roundball Classic over the holiday break. Jackets head coach Brett Childers said the team is used to playing without Lindsay, who missed time with another injry before the break, but not having her for the upcoming Region IV schedule will be tricky.
However, the team will adjust, he said.
“We have got a good base and we know how to play smaller and quicker,” Childers said.
The Jackets and Forestview opened the game at a slow pace at the tip-off until the Jaguars got hot first and raced out to a 13-4 lead after hitting six of eight shots in the first quarter. Both teams were consistently plagued by turnovers and Fort Mill couldn’t get many shots to fall.
In the fourth quarter, Fort Mill led by two to start, but couldn’t keep up the momentum they built in the third quarter, when they went on an 8-2 run midway through the period. In the fourth, Fort Mill shot better than Forestview, but the Jaguars got to the foul line more often, hitting eight of 11 free throws. Forestview tried trapping the ball and forcing Fort Mill into turnovers.
With about a minute left, Forestview tied the game at 33 and with about seven seconds left, Fort Mill was called for a foul, sending Kenzley Dunlap to the line for the Jaguars. She sank both free throws to put them ahead.
Fort Mill tried a last-second shot that fell short, but Childers said he was proud of how his team rallied, saying they played much better than in their first meeting with Forestview at their place.
“Our defense was much stronger,” he said. “I was proud of them for their effort.”
Turning point
In the third quarter, Meredith Christopher erupted for 10 points and pushed Fort Mill back into the game as she scored all but two points for the Jackets in the quarter. With Christopher setting the pace for the Jackets, Fort Mill was able to take a 23-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Critical
In a critical move from Fort Mill, the Jackets held Forestview to just four points in the second quarter as the Jags hit just one shot from the field. Fort Mill didn’t shoot much better, but was able to score seven points and close the gap to where they were down by just six points at the half.
Star contributions
Christopher led all scorers with 18 points. The senior soccer commit to Elon University will be looked upon now to lead Fort Mill for the remainder of the season, as she has been doing, now that they know for sure Lindsay will be out.
On deck
Fort Mill opens its region schedule hosting Rock Hill Friday, Jan. 13 in its only game of the week.
Box score
Forestview 35, Fort Mill 33
Forestview 13;4;4;14;-35
Fort Mill 4;7;12;10;-33
SCORING SUMMARY
Forestview – Kenzley Dunlap 9, O’Marri Holland 9, Shaiquanda Jones 5, Yasmine Love 4, Destiny Floyd 4, Brianna Cherry 2, Sydney Bowen 2. Fort Mill – Meredith Christopher 18, Kimber Haley 4, Felesha Geiger 4, Annika Ford 3, Unique Burch 2, Wallace Cortazar 2.
3-pointers: Forestview 2 (Dunlap, Holland), Fort Mill 4 (Christopher 3, Ford).
Team fouls: Forestview 14, Fort Mill 13
Fouled out: Holland (F), Burch (FM).
Records Forestview 11-3, Fort Mill 10-6.
