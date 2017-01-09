Falcons miss Bearcat Classic cause of freezing weather, gets ready to take on Clover

The Nation Ford wrestling team will open up Region IV competition this week against the Clover Blue Eagles.
Sitting at 9-7 on the season, the Falcons are hoping a run in the region will put them in play for a playoff spot. Nation Ford only has two region meets at home this season – opening with Clover Wednesday and then hosting rivals Fort Mill Jan. 24. Both meets are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Besides facing Clover this week, Nation Ford is scheduled to head to the U.S. Military Duals in Chapin this weekend. They had been scheduled to participate in the Bearcat Classic at Rock Hill High, but the tournament was canceled because of the snow and ice that blanket the region over last weekend.
Before school started back, the Falcons competed in the Holly Angels Invitational fielding nine of 14 spots in the individual tournament. Jake Gravely was the only Falcons’ wrestler that placed in the tournament finishing sixth at 182 pounds.
