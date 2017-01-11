Stepping up in 2nd half key to Nation Ford win

It was a tale of two halves for teams going in opposite directions, but Nation Ford came through when it mattered most to take its first regional contest with a 55-43 win at Rock Hill.
The Falcons entered the game having won seven of their previous eight games, but were coming off a tough test at Indian Land in their final non-regional tune up.
Nation Ford coach Jared Adamson saw a lot of similarities in those games – and especially so in the first half when both teams struggled to put the ball in the basket.
“We were a little flat last game against Indian Land, but give them credit they came out defensively and got us off our rhythm,” Adamson said.
“Tonight was an offensive struggle to start the game as well. I thought we were getting pretty good looks inside, getting some offensive rebounds, but we just weren’t finishing.”
Nation Ford led 4-0 halfway through the first quarter as both teams struggled to convert, but following a long-range 3-pointer late in the quarter by Falcon star guard Zeb Graham, Nation Ford led 11-10 after the first period.
Rock Hill went on the game’s first significant run, spurting to a 12-2 advantage to open the second period to get them to a 22-13 lead, but they would not get any further ahead as the Falcons rallied to cut the halftime lead to a 26-23 Bearcat lead.
Rock Hill senior guard Lance Crayton had seven of his team-high 13 points in the first half, but Nation Ford sophomore post Khydarius Smith kept the Falcons in the game with eight points and nine rebounds before the break as the Bearcats put extra focus on Graham, picking him up in full court man-to-man defense throughout the game and limiting to just seven first half points.
“It was a little frustrating,” Adamson said.
“They were denying Zeb to start the game and that put a little loophole as far as adjusting to him not having the ball in his hands. We knew they’d do some full court and half court traps, but we were ready for it. At times we executed, at times we were a little sloppy.”
But Graham and Nation Ford came roaring back in the second half. During a 23-5 run that put erased a three-point halftime deficit to give the Falcons a 46-31 lead, Graham scored 12 points and junior guard Eric Moulds added six.
“We were a little bit better in the second half, but there are some little stuff we have to clean up, especially in regional play where every game is a dog fight,” Adamson said. “We have to take care of the bunnies inside and take care of some of the other things.”
Rock Hill hit some shots late, but Nation Ford proved too tough as they stayed step for step with the Bearcats down the stretch.
Graham led the Falcons with 21 points and added four assists and three rebounds.
“Having Zeb definitely makes coaching easy,” Adamson said. “He’s able to do some stuff with the basketball, hit some shots and get his guys involved. He did a real good job for us with their pressure and we continue to look for him and his leadership to lead the way for us.”
Smith feasted inside with no Bearcat player taller than 6-foot-2 and dominated the paint with 13 points and 16 rebounds and Moulds was fantastic, posting 13 points, six assists and four rebounds. Crayton had 13 for the Bearcats and Devon Busby added 10 for Rock Hill, which dropped its third straight game.
“Any time you can win a region game on the road is huge,” Adamson said. “We have to clean up little stuff like boxing out, rebounding and taking care of the basketball, but it was a good win on the road and now we have to keep it rolling.”
The Nation Ford girls’ team had won seven of eight entering their first region game of the year, but fell 44-33 to Rock Hill to drop to 10-4 on the year. The Bearcats have now won two straight and nine of their past 11 to get to 11-4 on the season.
Turning point
Graham scored seven of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter when the Falcons outscored Rock Hill 11-3 to move a three-point deficit to an eight-point Nation Ford advantage that they would never relinquish.
Critical
Neither team helped themselves at the free throw line as Nation Ford made just 12 of 23 attempts and Rock Hill converted on 3-8 tries. Rock Hill was undersized to deal with Smith, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, who finished with 16 rebounds, but the Bearcats were scrappy on the boards, losing the battle 35-28.
Star contributions
Despite constant full court pressure, Graham picked his spots in front of coaches for the Charlotte 49ers, who were there to scout him and emerged with a game-high 21 points. Smith dominated the boards and Moulds played a solid floor game to help the Falcons to their first region win.
On deck
Nation Ford goes on the road to Dorman Jan. 20 and at Fort Mill Jan. 24.
Box score
Nation Ford 55, Rock Hill 43
Points:
NFHS: Zeb Graham 21, Khydarius Smith 13, Eric Moulds 13, Malik Bryant 5, Collin Hendrick 2, Doug Miller 1
RHHS: Lance Crayton 13, Devon Busby 10, Myles Barnes 4, Savion Williams 4, Antonio Barber 4, Book Steele 3, Byron Fletcher 2, Javari Ferguson 2, CJ McClure 1
Assists:
NFHS: Eric Moulds 6, Zeb Graham 3, Malik Bryant 2, Doug Miller 1
RHHHS: Lance Crayton 2, Devon Busby 1, Antonio Barber 1, Javari Ferguson 1, Book Steele 1
Rebounds:
NFHS: Khydarius Smith 16, Malik Bryant 5, Ben Tuipulotu 5, Doug Miller 4, Eric Moulds 4, Zeb Graham 3, Drew Wilke 2, Collin Hendrick 1, Travell Crosby 1
RHHS: Antonio Barber 6, Myles Barnes 6, Savion Williams 5, Lance Crayton 2, Byron Fletcher 2, Javari Ferguson 2, Book Steele 2, Malik Logan 1, Devon Busby 1, CJ McClure 1
3-pointers:
NFHS: Zeb Graham 3
RHHS: Lance Crayton 3
Team fouls: NFHS 12, RHHS
Fouled out: None
Records
Nation Ford improved to 11-3, Rock Hill evened its record at 7-7. It was both team’s first region game.
