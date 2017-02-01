Registration ending soon for local rec sports

Lake Wylie sports registration ends Feb. 8
Registration is now open for all of Lake Wylie Athletic Association Spring Sports:
Baseball/T-ball: Registration for will end Feb. 8 for Tee Ball (4- 6), Coach Pitch (6-8), Minors (9-11) and Intermediate (11-13). Coaches are still needed for all programs. Email Commissioner Megan Czaikowski at baseball@lwsports.org; Soccer registration ends Feb. 12 for U5-U15; Softball registration ends Feb. 26 and only a few spots remain. Programs offered will consist of 8U (Coach Pitch) 10U and 12U.
Lake Wylie Softball will compete in the Gastonia softball league which consists of teams from Gastonia, Dallas, Lowell, Cramerton and Belmont. Coaches are still needed. For more information, call Commissioner Chad Dalton at 910-508-0652.
To register for all programs, or for more information, go to LWSports.org.
Register for Fort Mill spring rec sports until Feb. 7
Registration for town of Fort Mill spring recreation sports ends Feb. 7. This year, the town has added flag football for ages 7-8 and 9-10 and adult co-ed kickball for those 18 and older. For a complete list of sports and to register, go to the Parks & Recreation page at fortmillsc.gov, or call 803-547-2273.
Feb. 4 is deadline to register for Tega Cay rec sports
Tega Cay Parks and Rec spring sports registration runs until Feb. 4. All registration is available online at tegacaysc.org. Youth sports offered: Little League Baseball (3-12), Flag Football (5-13), Soccer (3-14) and Softball (7-12). Adult sports offered: Coed Kickball, Men’s and Women’s Softball (21 & Up). For more information, call 803-548-3787.
Sturgeon comes in second in state
The Fort Mill middle school wrestling team beat Oakridge Middle 63-18 recently. Winning matches for Fort Mill were Joshua Sturgeon, Cayden Richard, Nick Stalford, Kale Hart, Brian Kelley, Blake Coston, Micah Topolinitski and Conner Montgomery, all from Gold Hill Middle. Eric Stauffer and Marc Desir from Banks Trail Middle and Springfield Middle’s Ethan Johnson also won.
Sturgeon, Stalford, Hart, Kelley, Coston, Topolinitski, Montgomery and Desir also qualified for the state tournament held in Lexington Saturday with Sturgeon coming in second overall in his weight class at 92 pounds.
The team will head to the York County Middle School championship this weekend.
Sutton nails 3rd ace
Joel Sutton aced the 154-yard 16th hole at Carolina Lakes GC using a 5 iron from the gold tees on Jan. 18. This was his third hole-in-one.
Want to be a referee or umpire?
Tega Cay Parks and Rec is looking for flag football, youth baseball and soccer officials. these are paid positions. All officials must be 14 or older. For more information about training and pay, call the recreation department, 803-548-3787.
▪ Lancaster County Parks and Recreation will have a mandatory umpire clinic and rules meeting at 2 p.m. March 5 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 S. Plantation Rd., for all returning and new umpires for the 2017 Little League Baseball season. For more information, call LCPR at 803-285-5545 and ask to speak with Tommy.
Soccer camp Feb. 11
The Nation Ford High soccer program will host a soccer skills camp for boys and goirls ages 8 to 14 2-4 p.m. Feb. 11 at the school stadium. Cost is $15. Varsity head coach, Jon Jarrett and JV coach Kenny Halas, along with past and present NaFo players, will lead the camp. The focus is on fundamentals. To register or for more information, e-mail Michele Martin at bmwrmartin@comporium.net or call 803-412-2034.
Free-throw winners go to state
Eleven boys and girls from Lake Wylie and Clover, ages 9 to 14, were named local champions of the 2017 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship and have earned the right to compete at the state level. All Saints Council No. 14475 in Lake Wylie sponsored the local competition at Oakridge Middle School. All youngsters ages 9 to 14 were eligible to participate in this free event.
Nine-year-old champions were Ella Nighbor in the girls’ bracket and Owen Galeota in the boys.’ Julie Kerkman was the 10 year-old girls’ champion and Derek Beaulieu was the winner of the 10 year-old boys’ division. In the 11 year-olds’ bracket, Sophie Sutton was the girls’ champion and Matt Poliquin was the boys’ champion. The 12 year-old winner in the boys’ divisions was Caleb Cox. The 13 year-old girls’ division was won by Isabelle Beaulieu and the boys’ by Tyler Griffith. Fourteen year-old champions were Anna-Beth Baker in the girls’ bracket and Andrew Tully in the boys.’ Each contestant was allowed 15 free throw attempts in the contests. Ties were settled by successive rounds of five free throws per contestant until a winner emerged.
Kids can join NaFo soccer club
The Nation Ford Soccer Kids Club is for ages 6 to 13. The cost is $35 per child and kids receive a T-shirt, a youth season ticket good for all varsity/JV boys’ home matches and one practice with the varsity. Members also have the opportunity to be ball hoppers for matches, join the team on the field after every home match and for the end of season celebration. To register or for more information, e-mail Michele Martin at bmwrmartin@comporium.net or call 803-412-2034.
