Basketball players from Fort Mill and Nation Ford make all-star teams

Fort Mill’s Ryan DeLuca and Meredith Christopher and Nation Ford’s Zeb Graham were named to the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State team for 5A. Christopher and Kimber Haley made the All-Region team. At Nation Ford High, Sami Tuipulotu and Kelci Adams were named the All-Region team as well.
In other local sports news:
Falcons, Jackets fall in opening round of playoffs
The Nation Ford boys’ basketball team lost in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs 85-65 to Gaffney. The Falcons were led by Eric Moulds, who scored 23 and Zeb Graham, who scored 20. Nation Ford struggled in the opening half and went down 48-21 at the half. In the third quarter, they outscored Gaffney 27-11 to pull within 10 points, but Gaffney again pulled away in the fourth quarter and outscored the Falcons 26-17. Nation Ford finished the season at 14-10 overall.
The Fort Mill girls’ basketball team lost to Dorman in the first round, 51-41. Fort Mill was led by Meredith Christopher’s 13 points as the Cavaliers had three players score in double figures during the game. The Jackets ended the season with a 13-12 record
Register now for Mayor’s Cup tournament
Registration for Tega Cay’s sixth annual Mayors' Cup golf tournament is underway. The Mayors Cup, in conjunction with the city’s Community Sponsorship Program, helps fund the popular community events, such as the July 4 and Christmas tree lighting event, food truck rallies and more. The tournament will be held March 24 with a noon shotgun start. The cost $100/golfer. Register online at tcmayorscup.com.
Want to be a referee or umpire?
Tega Cay Parks and Rec is looking for flag football, youth baseball and soccer officials. these are paid positions. All officials must be 14 or older. For more information about training and pay, call the recreation department, 803-548-3787.
▪ Lancaster County Parks and Recreation will have a mandatory umpire clinic and rules meeting at 2 p.m. March 5 at Springdale Recreation Center, 260 S. Plantation Rd., for all returning and new umpires for the 2017 Little League Baseball season. For more information, call LCPR at 803-285-5545 and ask to speak with Tommy.
Kids can join NaFo soccer club
The Nation Ford Soccer Kids Club is for ages 6 to 13. The cost is $35 per child and kids receive a T-shirt, a youth season ticket good for all varsity/JV boys’ home matches and one practice with the varsity. Members also have the opportunity to be ball hoppers for matches, join the team on the field after every home match and for the end of season celebration. To register or for more information, e-mail Michele Martin at bmwrmartin@comporium.net or call 803-412-2034.
