Nation Ford wins home opener after 3 first-half goals

The Nation Ford Falcons soccer team used a quick start to propel them to a 3-1 win over the Spartanburg Vikings.
Nation Ford wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Megan Eastep scored just 26 seconds into the match to give the Falcons 1-0 lead. Nation Ford took control after the opening goal and by winning the next possession and never really looked back.
The Falcons scored six minutes later to go up 2-0 on a cross to Cierra Feaster resulting in another Nation Ford score. On the other end, the Falcons’ defense didn't have much chance to show off its skills because the Nation Ford offense continued to push the pace and the Vikings rarely had possession long enough to put together an opportunity.
“Our goal is to get better every game,” said Falcons head coach Megan Williams.
Spartanburg had two good looks in the first half, but didn't get a good shot at the goal before the Nation Ford defense derailed the effort.
The second half was much like the first with Nation Ford controlling possession from the opening whistle. While Spartanburg played better, its offense was not enough to overcome the deficit. The Vikings did score about three minutes into the second half, catching the Falcons defense out of position just long enough score, but it also reawaken the Nation Ford defense for the remainder of the game.
Turning point
Getting an early 2-0 lead allowed the Falcons not to put too much pressure on themselves and allowed them to find a groove. From there, they were able to keep possession for the majority of the first half and break Spartanburg's defense.
Feaster got her second goal of the game with about three minutes left in the first half, putting the game out of reach for a struggling Spartanburg offense.
Critical
Nation Ford's defense was probably more dominant than its offense by not allowing Spartanburg to get much time of possession. In doing so, the offense stayed on the attack. Each time, Spartanburg was able to get decent field position to attempt shots on goal, the Falcons crowded the box allowing keeper Issy Dyckes to hold the last line of defense without getting out of position.
Star contributions
The Falcons got a goal from Eastep and three from Feaster to lead the offense. The last goal from Feaster would come off a corner kick from Chloe Johnson.
Williams said she is excited to see what the future holds for Feaster, who is just a freshman.
“We are very proud of her,” Williams added.
On deck
Nation Ford next plays at home against Cuthbertson this week and then travels to Clover for its first Region IV match-up of the season.
Box score
Nation Ford 4, Spartanburg 1
Spartanburg 0;1;-;1
Nation Ford 3;1;-4
Scoring Summary
First half
NF - Megan Eastep, 0:24
NF - Cierra Feaster, 6:05
NF - Feaster, 38:14
Second half
S - Madison Pollard, 43:18
NF - Feaster, 71:54
Corner kicks: Spartanburg 0, Nation Ford 6.
Shots on goal: Spartanburg 1, Nation Ford 10.
Saves: Spartanburg 5, Nation Ford 0.
Records
Nation Ford 2-1-1.
