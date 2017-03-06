Fort Mill passes major test againt Providence Day

Fort Mill was coming off a loss to unbeaten Mann and a narrow double overtime win over Lexington, and knew N.C. private school power Providence Day would be a test – but it was one the Yellow Jackets passed with an impressive 4-1 win.
The Chargers came into Bob James Stadium on March 3 fresh off a convincing win over Class 3A power Marvin Ridge, and as a team who has played in three of the past four NCISAA championship games with two state titles to show for it. But it was Fort Mill that would strike early. Kate Phillips scored her fourth goal of the season on a well-placed shot from the left hash that sailed over the Charger goalkeeper’s head into the opposite post with just over four minutes off the clock.
The Chargers answered, however, just over four minutes later when they attacked into the Yellow Jacket box. After a Charger shot was deflected by Fort Mill goalkeeper Emily Ambrose, the ball ricocheted off a Fort Mill defender and past Ambrose to tie the score at 1-1.
Both teams traded time of possession on offense for the remainder of the half. The Chargers began routinely attacking from the flanks as left winger Claire Broderdorp made several runs down the sideline to get Providence Day in scoring position, but the Yellow Jacket defense held time and time again, including on a Broderdorp shot at the 11:05 mark that Ambrose made a leaping save on.
The teams entered halftime tied at 1-1, but it was Providence Day that came out of the break controlling the tempo to start the second half.
“We had to be patient,” Fort Mill coach Danielle Center said.
“Once we got scored on we kind of dropped our head a little bit, but we talked to them at halftime about playing our game and playing possession soccer. We knew that would open it up and the scoring would come and that’s what happened.”
While the Chargers came out of the halftime break hot to start, the Yellow Jackets were just minutes away from taking the air of their sails.
Meredith Christopher struck a rocket from the right hash that sailed over the outstretched arms of Providence Day goalkeeper Katherine Chittenden to give Fort Mill its second lead of the game just 4 minutes and 38 seconds into the second half, and from there Fort Mill would be absolutely dominant on both sides of the ball.
Just 1:20 after Christopher’s 11th goal of the season, Clemson commit Kimber Haley sent a perfectly placed ball into the box from the 50-yard line that Annika Ford fielded and sent past Chittenden for a 3-1 Fort Mill lead.
After getting a two-goal advantage, the Fort Mill defense shut the door and didn’t give the Chargers many chances to score as they dominated time of possession and the field position battle.
With Fort Mill in total control, the Yellow Jackets got a number of good looks down the stretch. They were ultimately able to capitalize as Christopher nailed her second goal of the game from 12 yards out with under two minutes to play to lead to the 4-1 final score.
“We don’t want to get too cocky,” Center said. “It’s still early, but we’ve put our schedule against all of the toughest teams in (North and South Carolina), and so we’re going to keep plugging away one game at a time to get to that state championship this year.”
Turning point
The stretch of 1:20 early in the second half where Christopher netted her first goal and Haley made one of several pinpoint passes to find Ford and put the Yellow Jackets up 3-1.
Critical
Providence Day wasn’t able to get much offense going in the second half and didn’t have a single corner kick after halftime. In addition, the Chargers were out-shot 14-10 on the night, but many of their second half chances came late when the game was already out of hand.
Star contributions
Christopher scored twice to net her 11th and 12th scores of the season, but it was Haley who ran the offense and sent a number of on-the-money passes to Fort Mill players throughout the game.
On deck
Fort Mill (6-1) will travel to Cox Mill on March 9 while Providence Day (1-1) takes on Wesleyan Christian on March 6.
Box Score
Corner kicks: Fort Mill, 4; Providence Day, 3
Fouls: Fort Mill 5, Providence Day, 8
Shots on goal: Fort Mill, 14 (Haley, 6; Christopher, 5; Ford, 2; Erin Wolfe, 1; Phillips, 1)
Providence Day, 10 (Carson Jones, 4; Broderdorp, 3; Marissa Hart, 3; Madeline Marks, 1)
Saves: Fort Mill, 9; Providence Day, 7
Comments