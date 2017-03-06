Falcons doubled up by Charlotte Latin

A lack of focus is what Nation Ford head boys’ lacrosse coach Brian Holland said is to blame for the Falcons’ 16-8 loss to Charlotte Latin Saturday.
Nation Ford was doubled up by in nearly every quarter and struggled making and completing passes throughout the game.
“We didn’t come out ready to play,” Holland said. “We were lazy. They (Latin) are a good team. The effort level is what killed us. We just have to regroup.”
In the opening quarter, Charlotte Latin struck first, scoring 71 seconds into the game. Nation Ford played aggressively and battled back four minutes later as Alex Ramadanovic scored to tie the game at 1-1.
Latin then scored the next three goals to take a 4-1 lead with about three minutes to go in the first quarter. Nation Ford again cut things in half as Jack McCullough scored to make it 4-2 with about 51 seconds left to play.
In the second quarter, Ramadanovic added his second goal of the game and Nick Catan also scored with about two minutes left in the quarter, as Nation Ford struggled to keep pace with Charlotte Latin. Nation Ford played better in the second half and was able to hold Charlotte Latin to just two goals in the third quarter. However, Latin again found a way to break out some in the fourth and scored four more goals in securing the win.
Turning point
Things got out of hand for Nation Ford in the second quarter as they were outscored 6-2. Charlotte Latin led 4-2 to open the quarter and scored two quick goals within the first four minutes.
It added four of the next six goals in the quarter, including three in a row to take a 10-4 lead into the halftime break.
Critical
Charlotte Latin’s dominant first half was a big reason for the win. Nation Ford played better in the second half and cut down on the turnovers and missed opportunities that plagued the Falcons in the first half. The Falcons struggled with keeping possession for most of the first half, while Latin played a dominating defensive game consistently causing Nation Ford to make poor choices with the ball.
Star contributions
Nation Ford was led by Ramadanovic, who scored four goals in the game. Catan and McCullough also had two goals each as well.
On deck
According to their schedule, Nation Ford has road games against Lake Norman Charter and Riverside for its next two games. They return home March 18 to play Ardrey Kell at 5 p.m.
Box score
Charlotte Latin 16, Nation Ford 8
Charlotte Latin 4;6;2;4;-16
Nation Ford 2;2;2;2;-8
SCORING SUMMARY
Nation Ford – Alex Ramadanovic 4, Nick Catan 2, Jack McCullough 2.
Records
Nation Ford 2-2.
