Words of Faith: The 4 indicators of true wealth

The first century church in Smyrna was under heavy persecution. Located roughly 35 miles north of Ephesus in modern day Turkey, the church was known for two things – its beauty and its persecution of Christians.
Perhaps Smyrna’s best known martyr was Polycarp. The day was Feb. 23, 155 AD, and Polycarp was told to deny Christ or be burned at the stake. Early historians noted Polycarp’s last words. He proclaimed that he had served the Lord Jesus Christ for 86 years and that the Lord never did him harm. He concluded that he could never blaspheme his King and Savior. Polycarp then paid with his life.
Similar scenarios played out across Smyrna. The risen Lord Jesus told the church in Smyrna, “I know your tribulation and your poverty” (Revelation 2:9). Then the Lord said something stunning. He told them that in spite of their persecution and poverty they were actually rich (v.9). Could it be that the followers of the Messiah were rich but didn’t know it?
Is it possible that you, if you are a follower of Jesus Christ, are rich too? Absolutely!
The reason we don’t always consider ourselves wealthy is because we have been misled by the culture as to what riches really are. Here are four indicators of true wealth found in the Bible:
▪ First, you are wealthy if you have a good name. Proverbs 22:1 states, “A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches.” A good name refers to a person’s character. Godly character is achieved as one grows in his or her walk with Christ. No one is perfect, but character matters. Have you ever contemplated how you will be spoken of after your death or how you will be remembered? That’s a good name.
▪ Second, you are wealthy if you possess Godly wisdom. Proverbs 4:7 reads, “The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom, and whatever you get, get insight.” Proverbs goes on to proclaim, “…for wisdom is better than jewels, and all that you may desire cannot compare with her” (8:11). The pursuit of wisdom, understanding, insight, and discernment should eclipse any other desire. A dose of wisdom in our dark world is much more needed than any amount of gold.
▪ Third, you are wealthy if you possess faith. I’m talking about the kind of faith that looks to Jesus and believes that He is sent from the Father. The Apostle Paul said in Romans 5:1, “Therefore, since we have been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” No amount of money or possessions can do one single thing to affect where you will spend eternity.
▪ Fourth, you are wealthy if you have a Godly wife. The Bible states, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the LORD” (Proverbs 18:22). God designed marriage to be between one man and one woman. Such a marriage will display mutual love and sacrifice to one another. The path to true fulfillment is always to walk in the ways of God.
Brad Ferguson is pastor of Tega Cay Baptist Church; @bradferguson623
