Roy hurls two-hit shutout in Fort Mill’s win

In what seemed to be a bookend to the game, Fort Mill softball pitcher Bella Roy gave up a single in the first inning and a single in the last inning as the Jackets beat Providence Day 10-0 to improve to 7-1 on the season.
The two hits were all Roy would allow as she continued her dominant pitching for the Jackets in the early part of the season. Offensively, Fort Mill scattered 10 hits in the game as well.
“We are playing good ball right now,” said Jackets’ head coach Chuck Stegall. “We are hitting the ball well and seeing the ball well.”
Fort Mill scored three runs in the first inning as Marissa McDermott led the game off in the bottom of the first with a double. She scored three batters later as Payton Lemire drove her and Lauren Collie, who reached on a walk, home to plate the first two runs of the game. Lemire later scored on a passed ball.
In the second inning, the Jackets added one as Reagan Smith singled to lead off the inning and was driven in on a sacrifice by Larisa Feliciano to give Fort Mill a 4-0 lead.
As Roy cruised along defensively, Fort Mill never had an issue in the field until the final inning when the Jackets committed en error after the second of the two hits Roy allowed. Roy didn’t allow a runner past second base in the game.
Stegall said he is still trying to tweak his lineup and is playing people in different positions during in games and the error was probably as much his fault as anyone’s.
The game was stopped after the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Turning point
In the fourth inning, Fort Mill scored six runs on six hits to blow the game open. Fort Mill batted around in the inning and at one point got five consecutive hits in the inning driving in four runs off those hits.
Critical
Despite Roy’s contributions pitching, the Fort Mill offense was just as impressive getting 10 hits in 22 at-bats during the game.
Star contributions
Roy struck out 10 batters in five innings of work, while allowing just two hits in the game and not allowing a walk. Lemire went 2-3 with two RBI and McDermott went 3-3 with an RBI and a double to lead Fort Mill at the plate.
On deck
Up next for the Jackets are games Lugoff-Elgin, who pays a visit to Fort Mill, and a trip to Rock Hill to play the Bearcats.
Box score
Fort Mill 10, Providence Day 0
Providence Day 0;0;0; 0;0;-0 2 4
Fort Mill 3;1;0; 6;x;-10 10 1
Leading hitters
Fort Mill – Marissa McDermott 3-3, Payton Lemire 2-3, Lauren Collie 1-2, Sydney Adams 1-2, Larisa Feliciano 1-3, Brynn Bartolini 1-2, Reagan Smith 1-2.
Records
Fort Mill 7-1.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
