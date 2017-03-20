Nation Ford gets first win on the year in tough tennis match

2:57 Attorney talks about York County groundbreaking same-sex marriage court ruling Pause

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:25 Rock Hill Keystone officials share dangers of drugs in schools

1:49 Lake Wylie readers take part in Battle of the Books

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:01 Wow! Gamecocks celebrate win over Duke, head to Sweet 16

2:52 Video: Bret McCormick wraps up 2016-17 Winthrop basketball season, looks ahead

2:06 York sixth graders talk about Tie Club, learning to be gentlemen