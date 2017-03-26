Brewer sets school record as Fort Mill splits with Rock Hill

The Fort Mill boys’ and girls’ track teams split a recent home meet with Rock Hill with Yellow Jackets pole vaulter Jessica Brewer setting a school record in the meet.
The girls’ team edged Rock Hill 75-66 to remain undefeated in head-to-head competitions this year, while the boy fell 87-54 to the Bearcats.
Winning for the girls individually for Fort Mill were Brewer at pole vault after she estalished a new school record by clearing 12 feet even. Her sister, Anna Brewer, won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.43 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:07.76. Anna Brewer just missed winning a third event in the 800-meters, finishing second by 0.70 of a second to Rock Hill’s Lanie Jo Knight.
Brianna Foxx won the 100-meters in 12.52 for Fort Mill closing out the girls’ track portion. Fort Mill also won the 4x400 and 4x100 events as well.
In the field events for the girls, Kaj Campbell won the discus for the Jackets with a toss of 83 feet, 1 inch and Savanna Woodall won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9.25 inches.
On the boys’ side of things, Fort Mill had winners in several field events, including Mark Kouame in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches and the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, 6 inches. Reese Key won in the shot put with a distance of 43 feet, 3 inches.
Fort Mill has another meeting this week at home against York and then has a head-to-head meet in early April against rivals Nation Ford.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
