Falcons sweep with girls running away from Blue Eagles

The Nation Ford High Falcons swept the Clover Blue Eagles in their first home track meet of the season with both the boys’ and girls’ squads winning, but by widely varying margins.
The Nation Ford boys won in a close meet 73-68 while the girls ran away from Clover 93-47.
The Falcons boys’ team won the 4x100, while Clover swept the 4x800 and 4x400 races.
In individual races and field events, Nation Ford had several winners. Winning for the boys were DJ Robinson in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.4 seconds. His Clover opponent, NAME HERE, took a tumble during the race. Alphonse Smith won the 100 meters in 11.1 seconds and Joshua Victoria won the 200 meters in 22.8 seconds.
In the field events, Brenden Burns won the pole vault, clearing 13 feet and Jason Pugh won the high jump clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Chris Singleton won the triple jump with a total of 38 feet, 5 inches and Connor Meredith won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 11.5 inches.
For the girls’ team, Nation Ford was led by Chynna Crawford, who won both the shot put and discus. Crawford threw the shot put 37 feet, 8 inches and the discus 107 feet, 8 inches. Nadia Castillo won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.8 and the triple jump with a distance of 29 feet, 7 inches. Skylar Holmes won the 400 meters as well for the Falcons and in a similar event, Vanessa Lopez Leon won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:20.
Gracey Rowan won the pole vault clearing 8 feet, 6 inches and Laura Manning won the high jump clearing 5 feet. Holdyn Ferguson won the long jump in clearing 17 feet, 1 inch. The Lady Falcons also sweep the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 races.
Nation Ford has its second home meet of the season this week against Rock Hill and Chester and then will host rivals Fort Mill April 5.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
