Fort Mill’s girls remain undefeated; Boys fall just short vs. York

The Fort Mill girls’ track team remained undefeated in head-to-head meets, while the boys’ team lost a close one to York by just one point.
The girls’ team beat York 113-28 recently, while the boys’ team fell 71-70. The girls’ team won the 4x800, 4x400 and 4x100 events sweeping all three. Individually, Fort Mill ladies had several winners. Winning for the girls’ team in individual events was Jessica Brewer in the pole vault clearing 12 feet, Brianna Foxx in the 100-meters winning in 12.81 seconds and the 200-meters in 27.15. Olivia Young won in the 100-meter hurdles winning in 16.38 seconds and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:17:79 seconds tying her with teammate Peyton Foster, who had the same time.
Layne Scopano won the 800-meters for Fort Mill in 2:40 and Kaj Campbell won the shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 10 inches. Fort Mill’s Mia Davis won the 1,600-meters in 5:42 and the 3,200-meters in 12:07. Savanna Woodall won the triple jump with a combined jump of 39 feet, 9.5 inches and the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 5 inches for the Jackets. Anna Brewer won the 400-meters in 59.75 as well for Fort Mill.
For the boys’ team, Fort Mill won the 4x800 and the 4x100 relay races. Individual winners for the Jackets were Reece Peters in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 17.33 and Dalton Jones in the 800-meters in 2:10. Jones also won the 1,600-meters in 4:51. Nigel Davis won the 400-meters in 50.96 and Nick Kilbarger won the 3,200-meters in 10:28, while Cole Harrison won the long jump for Fort Mill with a leap of 20 feet, 8.25 inches.
Fort Mill has one more home meet this season hosting rival Nation Ford this week.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments